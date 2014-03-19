Duke Porn Star Belle Knox Takes The Next Logical Step With Stripping At A NYC Strip Club

Belle Knox is changing the formula up a bit. Usually the classic storyline is to go from potential college law student, to scheezy waitress, to strip club bartender, to strip club shot girl, to stripper, and then porn star. But, Belle Knox is going from college student, to porn star, to stripper. This changes EVERYTHING. Via NY Post:

Duke porn star Belle Knox wiggled across the stage at a Hell’s Kitchen strip club Tuesday night, as the infamous Blue Devil made her debut as an erotic dancer in New York. “This is my first time dancing,” Knox told The Post just before hitting the stage. “I’m nervous but I think it’ll be really empowering.” Knox rocked a plaid mini skirt as she strutted the stage at about 10:30 p.m. and danced to the glam rock anthem “Cherry Pie” before shedding her top and shaking her moneymaker for the packed crowd.

Yeah, I’m not sure how empowering stripping is, but I guess having 60-year-old men throw money at you could be empowering in some way that hasn’t been added to the official definition, yet.

“I chose the song Cherry Pie. It’s young, it’s cute, it’s fun to dance to,” the comely co-ed gushed. “I’m still shocked that I have fans. I few months ago I was like a normal girl.” The porn actress — who is planning to make thousands with books, films and her own sex-toy line — said she didn’t even have time to practice her routine. She said she watched some YouTube stripper videos to learn the basics. “I’ve been so busy I haven’t been able to practice anything,” said Knox.

What did the dignified patrons of this strip club have to say about her performance? Please be overly serious. Please!

One club patron came to see Knox dance after watching her CNN interview, and said he was impressed by her routine. “She’s an attractive girl,” the fan said. “I think she’s admirable. She stands for something. She speaks with conviction.”

He said, before making it rain. I’m not a fan of strip clubs, so I guess this is okay for her to promote herself. A song better than Cherry Pie would’ve been a better choice. Maybe go out there to an audiobook from Ayn Rand.

Via NY Post, Twitter