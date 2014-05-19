Dummy Ex-Student Calls In Bomb Threat To Cancel Graduation So No One Will Know She Dropped Out

Graduation season is once again upon us, where thousands of hopeful young people across the country start their journeys into adulthood and I — as someone who lives precariously close to two major college campuses — begin to celebrate their absences. One such young person, unfortunately, is going to experiencing a delay to her journey.

Danielle Shea, 22, of Quincy, Massachusetts, has been charged with threatening in the first degree and falsely reporting an incident after she tried to call in a bomb threat to Quinnipiac University, where she had been enrolled as a student, so her family wouldn’t find out that she dropped out and pocketed the tuition money.

This makes the Georgia kids who tried to hire hit men to injure them so they wouldn’t have to take their finals look like geniuses. From NBC Connecticut:

Police said that Shea called Quinnipiac University Public Safety at 5:38 p.m. and said that there was a “bomb in the library” then called again 17 minutes later saying, “several bombs are on campus. You haven’t cleared out graduation. That’s not a good idea.” Hamden police and public safety searched the library and found nothing. After the second threat was called in, Quinnipiac’s administrative staff made the decision to relocate the graduation ceremony to the TD Bank Sports Arena at the school’s York Hill Campus. The ceremony was delayed for about an hour and a half.

I mean, did she think it was just going to be canceled forever and ever? At least she bought herself and hour and a half before her family found out she was a gigantic fraud.

Hamden Police and Quinnipiac University Public Safety were able to identify the telephone number from which the call originated. University records indicated that the telephone number was Shea’s, police said. Shortly thereafter, Hamden Police found her inside of the TD Bank Sports Complex. She was dressed in a cap and gown. After further investigation, Shea was arrested and transported to Hamden Police Headquarters.

Call in a fake bomb threat from your own phone? Check. Found at the scene of the crime? Check. OK, so college isn’t for everyone, but based on the staggering lack of basic street smarts here, I’m thinking … She probably should have stayed in college. But hey, I congratulate her on her new career of dishwasher or whatever menial job she’s given at the state prison she will no doubt be serving time at.