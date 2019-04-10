Dungeons And Dragons Nerds Fired Back At ‘SNL’ Over A Kit Harrington Sketch

04.10.19 48 mins ago

SNL on Twitter

Kit Harrington’s turn on Saturday Night Live certainly had its moments, unless you wanted spoilers for the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. He made fun of VR video games, sang a few tunes and even did a bit of stripping. But one sketch has caused plenty of derision from Harrington’s core audience: nerds.

One sketch that didn’t get a lot of attention at the time involved Harrington as an office worker who wins an employee of the month award that his co-workers are clearly upset about. The three then start fighting, though it’s clear that the fighting is not all that real.

The sketch was clearly making fun of people who love things like Dungeons and Dragons. And, worse than that it showed a complete disregard for how turn-based combat actually works, it painted them all as nerdy weirdos with no regard for how the real world functions.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSDUNGEONS AND DRAGONSkit harringtonSNL
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP