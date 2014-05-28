E3 2014: Five Things Nintendo Has To Do At The Show

Over the next week or so I’ll be running down what the three major console makers need to deliver at this year’s E3 if they want to justify this generation of consoles to consumers. First up, Nintendo…
At his point, this lady will sell more new Wii U’s than Mario.
Give Hardcore Nintendo Fans The Franchises They Want
The dream that the Wii U is going to be another casual gamer baiting, money-printing machine is dead and buried. Nintendo’s last hope for turning the Wii U into a modest Gamecube-esque success is getting reluctant hardcore Nintendo fans who felt burned by the original Wii to part with their money. That means delivering the franchises the cranky core Nintendo fan wants — Metroid, Zelda, Star Fox, F-Zero. At this point Mario and Miis are going to do little to improve the Wii U’s fortunes.
Even if the next Metroid or Zelda is years away, you need to get those trailers out now Nintendo. Sure, people will bitch when the inevitable delays come down the pipe, but hopefully they’ll be bitching because those awesome initial trailers actually made them buy a Wii U. Now’s not the time for conservatism — Nintendo fans need something to look forward to.
Justify the GamePad
If the Wii U GamePad is going to continue to be an essential (expensive) part of the console (and it seems like it is) then Nintendo needs to justify it. They’ve done a terrible job of that so far. Since the Wii U’s launch Nintendo has been pumping out platformers that barely make use of the second screen. Pikmin 3 worked best with your old Wiimotes. Mario Kart 8 doesn’t do much with the device either.
It’s not that the GamePad is useless — I think it has great potential for role-playing, adventure and strategy games. Some of the minigames found in Nintendoland and Game & Wario are hugely entertaining. Unfortunately Nintendo has become incredibly timid in their decision-making. “More platformers! More Mario!” they shout, even if another Mario game or platformer is the last thing the Wii U needs.
In the past Nintendo was willing to step out of their comfort zone to justify their unique hardware. They made a first-person shooter (Goldeneye) to show off the N64’s analog stick, they delved into real-time strategy (Pikmin) to demonstrate the Gamecube’s processing power. Nintendo has said they’re planning to unveil new games at E3 that will demonstrate the potential of the GamePad — hopefully they’re as bold as some of Nintendo’s past showcase titles.
Nintendo… cut… your… losses.
If by that you mean drop the Wii U or the gamepad, then no.
Do NOT cut their losses.
RECOVER from them with a BAD-ASS LINE-UP OF MUST-HAVE EXCLUSIVES.
Dropping consoles too quickly is what killed Sega.
Wasn’t the original Wii a raging success? Didn’t it outsell both the 360 and PS3 combined?
Individually, yes, but not combined. Not even close.
Give me Metroid and you can have my money.
Give me 2D Metroid and they can have mine. Better yet, make more 2d games that continue the old school style (similar to Metroid Fusion, but without it being so linear. I like exploring and sequence breaking better than being told where to go the entire game)
Metroid Prime sold roughly 2 million copies. Metroid Prime 3 reached around 1.3 million copies sold. Metroid: Other M didn’t even break 1 million on a system with 100 million owners. Why should Nintendo make a new Metroid game when sales are dropping?
Past sales don’t necessarily predict what a new game in a long-running series is going to sell. Wii U has Mario and minigames covered — an HD Metroid (or other more serious, graphically intense games) is something that’s lacking. Maybe it would only sell a million copies, but I bet a large portion of the people who buy a new Metroid are also buying a new Wii U.
Here’s the thing, though: Other M was a TERRIBLE game. It’s mildly entertaining gameplay dynamics were severely undercut by terrible decisions in story, voice acting, direction and the loss of Metroid basics, such as open world gameplay and the basics by which weapons are doled out.
Nate is right, an HD Metroid aimed at a core crowd would be a system seller. Do that, and drop news on a new Zelda, and I am sold.
Past sales show that Metroid is never going to be a big player. Metroid Prime is the best-selling game in the series, and it sold less copies than any Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros game. If Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros for Wii U can’t sell the Wii U, a new Metroid game sure as hell can’t.
You just named two of the most successful series Nintendo has. That’s good company to be in.
But Metroid isn’t in their company. Metroid isn’t even in the same league. Metroid could bring its A game and lose to Mario Kart or Smash Bros phoning in it. I’d love a new Metroid, but I’m not going to pretend it’s going to attract lots of people to the Wii U.
From Nintendo’s existing IP, a new Zelda is the only other thing the Wii U needs. I wouldn’t expect it to be released less than 4 years after Skyward Sword though.
Like I said, a new Metroid may only sell 1 million copies, but it will also sell a million Wii Us. Having a varied line-up matters. You can’t just pile Mario upon Mario.
Also, I think you have to kind of have to cut the last couple Metroids some slack — they were hardcore, HD games stranded on a mostly casual SD system. Metroid Prime 3 got super lost in the shuffle and was barely promoted. Other M (which I actually liked) got roasted by critics.
If anything, the last couple Metroids proved that even with no promotion, even with a game that has problems, a Metroid game is going to sell to a really hardcore base of around a million fans. The first Metroid game in HD? That would almost certainly sell more, and bring a segment of Nintendo’s fanbase that’s not being enticed by colorful 2D platformers to the Wii U.
A 3D Metroid where you play through 2D segments on the gamepad would be boss. Give everybody what they want.
Hasn’t Nintendo already said they’re going to be doing nothing whatsoever at the show?
No, they’re just not holding a live press conference. Instead there will be a Nintendo Direct video stream available to everyone. There’s still going to be a normal booth on the show floor, and they’re also holding a Super Smash Bros for Wii U tournament.
Cool, thanks.
Mantorok covered it, but he missed a couple of details:
The live streaming event for Nintendo isn’t a Nintendo Direct this time.
It’s called the Nintendo Digital Event. How it will be different has yet to be seen, but the difference in name would indicate there IS a difference.
There will also be yet another new streaming event from Nintendo, but unlike the first one, THIS ONE WILL RUN ALL E3 LONG.
ALL 3 DAYS OF IT.
LIVE.
It’ll be hosted by Nintendo Treehouse, and it will be showcasing behind-the-scenes looks at Nintendo’s upcoming projects and maybe even some hidden ones, alongside interviews with the makers of the games.
And the last detail; the Smash Tournament, unlike the Press Conferences, WILL ALLOW THE PUBLIC AND THE PRESS IN AT THE SAME TIME INSTEAD OF JUST THE PRESS.
Meaning you’ll see bigger reactions from the battles at that one tournament than you’re likely to see from either of the live press conferences from the other two companies, since those are press-only events.
Sounds pretty cool!
Wind Waker for the 3DS would make me happy or just any Zelda game for it.
Link Between Worlds was only released six months ago.
They released Wind Waker HD for the Wii U
Grow some balls and let Retro Studios make their own game.
Failing that have them do what they did best: Metroid.
This x1000.
Thing is, are there enough people from the Prime series still at Retro? There could be a slight possibility their next Metroid could look like the next Perfect Dark Zero.
Considering Nintendo’s antagonistic (to describe it kindly) relationship with third party developers, they need to provide AAA first party games which so far isn’t the case. Pikmin 3 has been the highlight in a year and a half, which is sad since that game is a B+ at best. Where’s Metroid? Where’s Zelda? Where’s a Donkey Kong game that isn’t just a retread of a Wii game?
Who are you? Video game Triple H? Pikmin 3 was an A+ player.
price drop.
They *just* started producing Wii Us at a profit — they’re not going to cut the price and dig themselves back into the hole. Maaaybe at Christmas if they’re desperate to get a few more machines out there.
Nintendo should give up on Metroid and hire DrinkBox to make a new game à la Guacamelee! and that game should be a Sony exclusive. Will obviously never happen, but it’d make someone shut up and take my money pretty goddamn fast.
Get all the rights to Mighty No.9 and make Mighty No. 9 Legends 3. Basically give me everything Megaman related that Capcom didn’t give me.
Anything short of an original must have IP is going to be too little too late for Nintendo and the Wii-U at this point. I would say a majority of the Metroid/Zelda/Nintendo-mascot diehards have already purchased a Wii-U knowing full well that they’ll see the next installment of their beloved franchises eventually. A new Metroid would placate pissed off owners, but won’t draw the sales bump they need.
Basically Nintendo needs the 2014 version of Pokémon Red/Blue, or Goldeneye, or Smash Brothers….an unexpected game that grows into a cultural phenomenon.
Prediction: Their big announcement will be a New Mario Party or Mario Sport.