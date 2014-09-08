EA Turned Tiny Madden Into A Hilarious Madden NFL 15 Trailer

09.08.14

Previously, we told you about the glitch where Christian Kirksey is about a foot tall in Madden NFL 15. To EA’s credit, they didn’t quietly patch it out and hope nobody ever spoke of it again. No, they made an entire trailer out of it.

Trust us, you’ll want to watch the whole thing, because the best gag comes a few seconds in, and demonstrates Kirksey is a good sport about the glitch to say the least. But it’s also full of hysterical tiny moments, like this:

Granted, that might not be the best Madden GIF on the Internet, but strive on, little Christian Kirksey. Strive on.

