Check Out The Skinemax Version Of ‘Pacific Rim’: ‘Earth Defense Widow’

For about half of the trailer, Earth Defense Widow seems like a pretty standard cheap kaiju movie; there’s a guy in an overly elaborate silly suit, and a plucky young woman flying a jet to defend the world against it. Then the Barry White music kicks in, and the lead actress starts getting naked.

No, we’re not making this up. This is an actual movie. Here’s the trailer!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yes, we broke out the GIF machine for parts of this trailer. How could we not?

You might be feeling a slight tugging sensation on your leg, and you would be correct; this movie is not, in fact, entirely serious. It’s from Minoru Kawasaki, a comedic Japanese filmmaker who enjoys taking a sledgehammer to his home country’s pop culture and pretensions. Hence he’s made movies like Calamari Wrestler, a weepy melodrama about a professional wrestler, uh, turning into a squid, and Everybody But Japan Sinks, which is self-explanatory.

Kawasaki is, as you may have guessed, just a wee bit off-kilter, which is why he’s making a movie about a grown woman with a lady boner for kaiju starring the Japanese equivalent of Dita Von Teese. Still, it promises to be entertainingly weird. And also possibly profoundly uncomfortable! Kawasaki seems to have a deal in place with Synapse Films, so expect to see this being passed around as a “weird Japanese Cinemax movie” sooner rather than later on US shores.