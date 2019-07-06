Getty Image

The July 4 holiday was not a peaceful one, at least on the west coast. While those on the east were mostly chilling, or mocking the president for claiming there were airports during the Revolutionary War, those on the other side of the country were hit by not one but two significant earthquakes, and in as many days.

On Thursday, aka Independence Day, the state was rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which was centered around Ridgecrest and could be felt all around southern California. A mere day later, another one hit, also around Ridgecrest and this one bigger, clocking in at 7.1 on the Richter scale.

Ridgecrest was affected the most, the quakes causing gas leaks, fires, and water main breaks. Around 130 residents wound up in shelters, as per CNN. Some towns, including Trona, have lost power and water. Several injuries have been reported, but no deaths have been noted. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency.