Here’s What People In Your State Buy Online More Than Any Other State

EBay has more online shopping data and product diversity than perhaps any retailer this side of Amazon, and the company recently opened up to share some fun stats about state-by-state purchases. Here’s how they broke down the data, according to Mashable:

The Internet retailer analyzed which items states purchase the most, finding the top 500 brands for each state and then boiling them down to general categories … From there, eBay figured out which items shoppers buy on its site the most, in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The result is the fun infographic below, titled “What is your state’s online shopping cart filled with?” Some of the most-bought items are unsurprising (Texas is racking up hunting goods), and some seem odd (New Yorkers buy the most firearms despite having some of the strictest gun laws in the country), while others are just downright entertaining (Delaware is HOARDING Roombas).

(Via Ebay, H/T Mashable + Spilly)