Here’s What People In Your State Buy Online More Than Any Other State

#Amazon
08.28.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

EBay has more online shopping data and product diversity than perhaps any retailer this side of Amazon, and the company recently opened up to share some fun stats about state-by-state purchases. Here’s how they broke down the data, according to Mashable:

The Internet retailer analyzed which items states purchase the most, finding the top 500 brands for each state and then boiling them down to general categories … From there, eBay figured out which items shoppers buy on its site the most, in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The result is the fun infographic below, titled “What is your state’s online shopping cart filled with?” Some of the most-bought items are unsurprising (Texas is racking up hunting goods), and some seem odd (New Yorkers buy the most firearms despite having some of the strictest gun laws in the country), while others are just downright entertaining (Delaware is HOARDING Roombas).

(Via Ebay, H/T Mashable + Spilly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amazon
TAGSAMAZONEBAYmaps

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP