Eeeeeeeevil Peyton!

MWAHAHAHAHAHA! Arizona police will never find the tanks of deadly CX gas I’ve hidden under the stadium! None will survive! No one will ever outshine me! MWHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Now according to FKS that goatee makes him a douchebag, right? Or was it an asshole???
I mean, he’s not exactly a dreamboat most of the time, but grossss. Soul patches are excellent indicators of colossal douchebags.
There’s a city statute that requires all men between the ages of 19 and 31 in Indianapolis to have a goatee. It’s true.
[gas valves fly open]
He wants you too, Malachi. He wants you too.
peyton’s ability to grow facial hair matches that of an 11-year-old’s.
Hopefully facial hair allows one to find open receivers in the playoffs.
/still bitter
Alan wins.
@quiet strength
I’ve fashioned a goatee on to myself but it’s not on my face. So I guess you’re right.
Now he’s just one chin shaving away from joining the Village People.
Just in time for Little League/Molesting season.
wash u face
Dude, goatees don’t equal evil. Handlebar moustaches, however…
Dude, goatees don’t equal evil.
Evil Spock, Evil Knight Rider, and Evil Cartman all beg to differ.
@otto man
eeevil shenanigans!
I swear to God, I’ll pistol whip the next guy who says shenaningans!
Don’t forget Flexo…
@ Quiet Strength:
Being from the nap, never there been a truer assement ever posted on this site.
/cuts self with razor, applies tp
Priceless Pep Talk: Worried that you look like a pasty, fey NFL quarterback? Tired of being the recipient of endless atomic wedgies at the hands of your Kicker?
One word: Goatee.
Methinks you’re thinking of VX gas.
@Otto:
MMMMM, Piiiistol Whip
Is that a goatee on Peyton or just a bullseye for Kenny Chesney?
But FutureMrs. Flexo was the good Bender.
Can it, jerkwad!
Nah, I’m just joshing. You’re all right.
/stands corrected
Peyton actually looks better with the prison vagina than without it.
There, I said it.
Since when is Peyton Manning capable of growing facial hair?
Why is Scott Peterson still on TV?
How could I forget Flexo?
Must’ve been my ass whiplash acting up again.