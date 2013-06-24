Egyptian Statue Mysteriously Spinning, Stargate To Open Shortly

So, uh, this is weird: An Egyptian statue that has been in the same case for eighty years has recently started slowly spinning in a circle. Did we mention it’s a statue of Osiris, which as we all learned from comic books is the lord of the Egyptian underworld? OK, so he also granted all life in the actual mythology, but this story is much better with a “lord of the underworld” hook.
It’s so subtle that you can’t see it with the naked eye. But you can see it with helpful stop motion video recorded by the Manchester Museum!
http://player.ooyala.com/player.js?embedCode=RnY3FxYzp-4F5Pr9qkhuARrxyjF7BPCf&width=650&height=400&deepLinkEmbedCode=RnY3FxYzp-4F5Pr9qkhuARrxyjF7BPCf&video_pcode=RvbGU6Z74XE_a3bj4QwRGByhq9h2&playerBrandingId=7dfd98005dba40baacc82277f292e522&thruParam_tmgui%5BrelatedVideo%5D=http%3A%2F%2Fcdn.api.ooyala.com%2Fv2%2Fassets%3Fwhere%3Dembed_code%2Bin%2B%2528%2527dtbTJhYzr8uGvJyO1JeBC9Asa6bPHKwy%2527%252C%2527tmb2o5NzrxLWmER_AAywiND7WouMtQS3%2527%2529%26api_key%3DRvbGU6Z74XE_a3bj4QwRGByhq9h2.WFFAb%26expires%3D1640995199%26signature%3DoQkhdS2WRzk4AXHTa9HDcdjRmMRxxZPvvcBzGKe5JD0
As you can see, the statue slowly spins throughout the day. Rather creepily, though, the statue hasn’t left that case for eight decades; it was tossed in there when it was first found, and has stayed put until very recently.
Logically, of course, this means that, at best, people are about to start dying mysteriously with their brains removed near the Manchester Museum, and at worst, Manchester is about to be invaded by the Goa’uld. But some scientist of course has to weigh in with some dweeby and obviously wrong theory about friction:
Professor Brian Cox [Ed. Note: No, the physicist, not the actor], who teaches physics at the city’s university, claims the movement is due to the “differential friction”.
You’ve doomed yourself, Cox. Seriously, only mayors of seaside towns attacked by sharks are at more risk of an ironic death.
Joking aside, Cox is likely right; if you watch the video, you’ll notice the statue seems only to spin when people are up and about. That would indicate that there some sort of subtle vibration running through the case, due to a change in foot or road traffic, and moving the statue, which makes it an incredibly neat demonstration of complexity theory and how we affect our environment without even realizing.
But assuming a Goa’uld invasion is more fun, so we’re going with that. Protect ya neck, people.
image courtesy MGM Television
Well I’m certainly glad I’m not the only one who remembers Stargate SG1. While we’re on the topic, when Game of Thrones first started did anybody shout at the screen “RONON!” When Drogo turned up?
Or ” Holy shit that’s Teal’c!” during The Dark Knight Rises when Chris Judge played Intimidating Henchman #24?
I think every middle-aged woman I know loves that show. There’s something about Richard Dean Anderson that just draws them like moths to a flame.
My mom loved that show, so yeah, the theory holds.
That dude looks just like MacGyver. It’s creepy.
I still rewatch the series once a year or so…still wish they had at least given them a chance to wrap up Universe and not end on a hanger. Thankfully someone went ahead and published a bunch of fan fic scripts for a third season but just isn’t the same.
Well on the bright side, if Daniel Jackson shows up at the museum things can only get better…
Don’t worry everyone, Brandon Frasier is packing his bags and is on the first flight out of Obscurity International to help figure this out…
Well you’re no fun Mr. Cox.
@MrFRoggie – Yes it was Teal’c in Dark Knight Rises. That was an awesome surprise.
SG:Universe was ok. It was just so plodding. I know they were building to something, but it was an odd concept for the show, so much darker in tone (BSG cough, cough), it really needed to jump to something critical right away. I’ll have to look out for the fan fic stuff. Does it pick up with Eli at the helm or a much later point after he’s been awake for a while?
I never got into SG1, so I’ll be waiting for Kurt Russell and James Spader to come and save us all. And that extra from the old Miami Vice show and the other guy from 3rd Rock From the Sun will be their sidekicks.
Nothing to worry about. Any curse worth it’s weight in gold would move at night, not during the day.
SGA! SGA!
As it seems no-one got my things can only get better reference, Professor Cox is a bit of a legend over this side of the water. He’s not just some boring scientist, he’s the heir on the BBC to Patrick Moore and David Attenborough documentary wise and rather fantastically he was the keyboard player in the early 90s UK pop band D:REAM:
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
:D