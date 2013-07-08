Look How Ridiculously HAPPY Eliot Spitzer Is To Be Running For Office Again

Editor-in-Chief
07.08.13 2 Comments

As you may have heard, disgraced hooker-loving former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, aka “Client #9,” is running for comptroller — whatever that is — in New York. Well, today he formally announced his candidacy with a big press event in Union Square. And he looks so HAPPY! Almost like a man who never thought he’d get a shot at a political career again only to find out that the modern electorate is apparently tolerant of dudes who nail prostitutes and send dick pics on Twitter behind their wives’ backs. Just look at that Spitzer-face!

With that said, on the pages that follow are few pics of Eliot Spitzer looking HAPPY — almost creepily so — at today’s event. Meanwhile, Ashley Dupre has yet to weigh in.

(All photos via Getty Images)

OH HEY A GINGER!

Around The Web

TAGSeliot spitzerGINGERSspitzer face

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP