Elizabeth Warren Ripping Michael Bloomberg To Shreds At The Democratic Debate Inspired A Lot Of Reactions

On Wednesday, one presidential candidate belatedly made his live debate debut. His name? Michael Bloomberg, a bigger billionaire than the guy who couldn’t tell Larry David was mocking him and one of the most controversial former New York City mayors, which is saying something. And even though many have accused Bloomberg of simply trying to buy his way to the presidency, one thing you can say: His maiden debate did not go so well.

It started right away. When Bloomberg walked onstage, his past comments — about his administration’s “stop and frisk” program, about comments he made about women and minorities — had come to light, as happens when you run for the most powerful job in the world. The first candidate to get asked a question happened to be Elizabeth Warren. And she was ready.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” Warren told the audience. “No, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Michael Bloomberg.”

She threw one punch after another, though perhaps the TKO came with this line: “We can’t substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

Bloomberg’s response wasn’t exactly return fire. “I am a New Yorker,” he said. “I know how to take on an arrogant con man,” he replied.

Warren’s polling has lagged of late, with her trailing Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, with Bloomberg — who’s spent a rather shocking amount of money already, and is only getting started — sneaking up. But Warren’s pugilistic turn had people online hooting.

Warren inspired memes.

And Game of Thrones comparisons.

And, of course, comparisons to Lisa Simpson.

Speaking of The Simpsons.

Warren seemed hungry tonight, and people were stoked she brought her A game.

Warren wasn’t the only fighting woman onstage. The combination of her and Amy Klobuchar getting in punches did not go unnoticed.

Many focused on not the beating Bloomberg was given but the beating Bloomberg received.

Perhaps he simply wasn’t ready.

