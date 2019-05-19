Elizabeth Warren’s Offer To Help ‘Fix’ A Former ‘Full Frontal’ Writer’s Love Life Got Everyone’s Attention

Despite her previous insistence that she wasn’t going to campaign for the presidency in 2020, Elizabeth Warren is currently vying for the Democratic Party’s official nomination ahead of the next national election cycle. As a result, she has already faced continued resistance from current president Donald Trump, while also offering up proposals for issues like student loan debt. On Sunday, Warren’s official Twitter account took things a step further when it jokingly offered to “fix” a comedian’s love life.

Ashley Nicole Black, a three-time Emmy nominee who has written for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and appeared on Comedy Central’s Drunk History series, tweeted on Saturday, “Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life?” In response, Warren’s account said, “DM me and let’s figure this out.”

Needless to say, Black and just about the rest of Twitter lost their collective minds.

