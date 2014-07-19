Elle Macpherson Reminded Everyone This Week That She’s Still Gorgeous

Getty Image

Elle Macpherson has been on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue a record five times, so needless to say, except I’m going to say it anyway, she’s one of the world’s most beautiful people. You don’t get the nickname “The Body” for nothing after all (unless you’re Jesse Ventura, who stole it from a lizard person inside the Twin Towers). Ever since the world started pretending Batman & Robin never happened and Friends went off the air, though, we haven’t seen the 50-year-old Macpherson around as much, so consider the photo she tweeted earlier this week a reminder that yup, still gorgeous.

Still doesn’t make up for Batman & Robin.