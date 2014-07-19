Elle Macpherson Reminded Everyone This Week That She’s Still Gorgeous

Elle Macpherson has been on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue a record five times, so needless to say, except I’m going to say it anyway, she’s one of the world’s most beautiful people. You don’t get the nickname “The Body” for nothing after all (unless you’re Jesse Ventura, who stole it from a lizard person inside the Twin Towers). Ever since the world started pretending Batman & Robin never happened and Friends went off the air, though, we haven’t seen the 50-year-old Macpherson around as much, so consider the photo she tweeted earlier this week a reminder that yup, still gorgeous.
Still doesn’t make up for Batman & Robin.
I’d argue that her ample cleavage is the only reason to see Batman and Robin
Hooray for excellent genetics!
If she’s had a child or children, it would be doubly impressive.
I think she has. Very impressive.
So many of her ripped out SI pages taped to my wall as a youngling, she’s still got it, clap, clap, clapclapclap!
fap, fap, fapfapfap!
Start working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.
This is what I do……. 2.gp/RT
O RLY?