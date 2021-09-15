Ted Cruz got smoked last week while attempting to feud with Patton Oswalt, so we might as well keep the party going by highlighting how Ellen Barkin’s coming for him. On Wednesday, Cruz (for whatever reason) gave remarks following Senate testimony from Olympic gymnasts (including McKayla Maroney and Simone Biles) about how FBI agents not only dropped the ball on Larry Nassar but completely mishandled abuse accusations brought against the now-imprisoned-for-life coach.

The botched investigation is now the subject of massive fallout with Maroney declaring that the FBI made “entirely false claims” about her statements while burying her allegations, and Biles delivered emotional remarks about how Congressionally-created organizations failed to protect herself and her fellow gymnasts. FBI Director Christopher Wray declared that he was “heartsick and furious” over the “individuals” who mishandled the investigation, and those remarks won’t clear up the situation at all. However, Ted Cruz’s remarks are going over even worse, mostly because it’s unclear why he’s inserting himself in the situation, thereby promoting the illusion that he’s in favor of protecting women while also not doing anything to prevent the insane Texas abortion law that doesn’t allow an exemption for rape pregnancies.

Hypocrite Ted Cruz lauds the courage of the gymnasts for coming forward and calling out Larry Nassar's abuse, but Cruz supported and protected an abuser named Donald Trump for years, and comes from a state where a girl pregnant from sexual assault/rape can't get an abortion. pic.twitter.com/NMzxDd6Wvn — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) September 15, 2021

“I want to thank each of you for being here. Being here this morning was not easy. Each of you inspire millions across the globe. Millions look to your athletic achievements, you have all stood on the biggest stages of the world and done extraordinary things,” Cruz proclaimed. “And you were able to do that through tens of thousands of hours of incredible hard work. And yet that work pales compared to the courage it took to come here today and to tell your story publicly.”

"Hey Ted Cruz, what if Larry Nassar had gotten one of these courageous women pregnant?" she tweeted. "Drop dead Ted."

Ted — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) September 15, 2021

Given that Texas’ governor, Greg Abbott, doubled down on Texas’ law not needing an out for rape pregnancies (and Ted’s not speaking out against that insanity while giving a speech to Team USA gymnasts about how much he cares, as a father of two young athletes), let’s just say that Helen Mirren was not alone in her sentiments.

Fuck Ted Cruz. He has no business speaking to these Larry Nassar victims. Ted Cruz is a Mount Kilimanjaro-sized pile of shit. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) September 15, 2021

I actually had to mute him speaking. The fkn audacity of any of those Texas R's speaking on this makes me sick. I cried right along with Simone today. heartbreaking. — SRose (@SRose70) September 15, 2021

Ted Cruz and anyone else on this committee from Texas should NOT be asking these powerful women any questions — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 15, 2021

Just a reminder as we listen to Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols testify:

John Cornyn and Ted Cruz have repeatedly voted against the Violence Against Women Act.#Hypocrites — Barbara Waxer 🏳️‍🌈 Here for the Restoration (@barbarawaxer) September 15, 2021

Listening to Ted Cruz talk to Simone Biles about courage 🤢🤢🤢 — Eliana Brown (@ebbrown15) September 15, 2021

Why are they punishing these women by having Ted Cruz ask them questions? Was he one of the asshats who condemned Simone Biles for withdrawing from competition this summer? If so, he should be ashamed to show his face in this hearing — ColoradoMom (@kaitynjojomom) September 15, 2021