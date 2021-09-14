The Met Gala is usually the biggest fashion event of the year, and this event was no exception (although yep, it’s another weird year). This year’s theme happened to be “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which got ignored by plenty of attendees (well, AOC definitely did not ignore it), and then several of the guys decided to play it safe with the basic black suit. Those guys included Channing Tatum, Brooklyn Beckham, and Justin Bieber, although definitely not Dan Levy. As for Elliot Page, he wore a classic Balenciaga suit adorned with a green flower (an homage to Oscar Wilde). On anyone else, this black, oversized suit may have been a non-event, but Elliot rocked these duds.

The good vibes are contagious. The Umbrella Academy star and Oscar winner’s team revealed (earlier this year) that his career offers were pouring in since coming out as trans in December 2020, and over the summer, Page posted his first swim-trunks photo since having top surgery (a process to remove breast tissue), which he discussed with Oprah Winfrey. Elliot had detailed how “freeing” the procedure made him feel, which was probably how Elliot felt while hearing photographers yell his name in the below video.

I bet it makes him so happy hearing his name repeated by the photographers. This is great — Leg (@Leg47715037) September 14, 2021

not to mention his little pulses of joy when the paps actually call him by his correct name and dont miss gender him😩 so happy for him — Jaelyn 🇲🇽 (@jaelynmunguia) September 14, 2021

I can only imagine the gender euphoria he feels in that suit — Monica Vix |#0356| (@BunniVix) September 14, 2021

As for the suit? Twitter users are quite good with this “basic” and “boring” suit at the Met Gala, but only because Elliot freaking wanted to wear it.

the only man i’ll allow a basic a suit. elliot page can do whatever the FUCK he wants and i’ll bow. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Q2FI4gaBxB — aloe vera ✡︎ (@aloethereluv) September 14, 2021

ok elliot page is allowed to dress boring because he looks happy doing it and that's literally all that matters, IN THIS ONE SPECIFIC CASE https://t.co/evUGzqQEd6 — zoë owens (@zoenone0none) September 13, 2021

HE LOOKS SO HAPPY the only man i like to see with a black suit — anni ★ (@huggingboo) September 14, 2021

elliot page is allowed this ONE met gala to dress in a black tuxedo and be boring but then he must do better next year — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) September 13, 2021

…🙄… a man in Black… pic.twitter.com/QNSy2dWu2H — 🌈Jan Crouch's Pink Pubes 🏳️‍⚧️ (@DiamondStylz) September 13, 2021

Elliot gets to be just as boring now. Love that for him — (insert clever username) (@iltigo) September 13, 2021

LOOK AT HOW HAPPY HE LOOKS y’all better leave him tf alone for his “boring suit” — Real Housewife of San Antonio (@SanAntHW) September 14, 2021

This is the first time I said "yes, king, give us nothing 💖" and I meant it in a good way — David (@netaguey) September 14, 2021

The lesson here? Elliot Page can pull off whatever the heck he wants, and people dig it.