Elon Musk Still Won’t Back Down On His Cave Diver ‘Pedo’ Remark

Elon Musk seems to be spiraling at a frightening pace. The eccentric billionaire may have recently parted ways with his new girlfriend Grimes in the wake of rapper Azealia Banks claiming that some weird stuff had gone down at Musk’s Los Angeles mansion over a weekend she had been invited. Banks later brought receipts in the form of texts from Grimes, dishing everything from Musk’s penis size to his newfound love of marijuana, and the two unfollowed each other on social media soon after.

And then there was the now-infamous New York Times interview in which Musk emotionally detailed the “excruciating” personal toll that had been taken on him after hastily announcing on Twitter that he planned to make Tesla stocks private — which was supposedly the result of a “420” session with Grimes.

The interview sparked several think pieces about whether or not a woman CEO could have gotten away with getting “choked up multiple times” while talking to a reporter, which brings us to where we are today.

On Tuesday, female entrepreneur Tijen Onaran tweeted a Forbes article on “A Female Founder’s Take On The Tears Of Elon Musk,” adding — “Must-read & great piece on ⁦@elonmusk⁩’s tears.”

Suffice to say, that didn’t sit well with Musk, who replied, “For the record, my voice cracked once during the NY Times article. That’s it. There were no tears.”

For the record, my voice cracked once during the NY Times article. That’s it. There were no tears. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2018

Whether or not Musk actually cried real baby man tears is neither here nor there. However it led to tech writer Drew Olanoff pointing out that it seems convenient that Musk is only now committed to journalistic integrity, after lobbing baseless pedophile accusations at British rescue worker and cave diver Vern Unsworth.

one other thing, elon. your dedication to facts and truth would have been wonderful if applied to that time when you called someone a pedo. — drew olanoff (@yoda) August 28, 2018

Never one to turn his back on a potential Twitter fight, Musk fired back, making a thinking-face-emoji insinuation about why Unsworth never sued him, despite being offered free legal services.