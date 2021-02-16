Elon Musk is becoming quite the Clubhouse power user, and he might have just scored his biggest “interview” yet. The Tesla CEO reached out to Vladimir Putin to invite the Russian president to chat on the burgeoning video chat app, and Musk surprisingly got an official response from the Kremlin. Even more surprising, the answer wasn’t “no.” According to Reuters, the Kremlin is intrigued by Musk’s offer, but they have to look into it first because, unlike his close friend Donald Trump, Putin doesn’t do social media.

“In general, this is of course a very interesting proposal, but we need to understand what is meant, what is being proposed… first we need to check, then we will react,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. “We want to figure it out first. President Putin does not personally use social networks directly, he doesn’t have them.”

Musk got the ball rolling on Saturday when he tweeted to whoever controls Putin’s Twitter account, “Would you like [to] join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?” He then added in Russian. “It would be a great honor to speak with you.”

было бы большой честью поговорить с вами — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

If Musk scores a chat with Putin, it will be his most high profile conversation on Clubhouse yet. In the meantime, Musk claims he’s locked down a chat with Kanye West, which should prove interesting given the two men’s eccentric personalities and growing rumors of West’s pending divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Just agree to do Clubhouse with @kanyewest — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021

In a way, it almost feels like Musk is positioning himself to be the Joe Rogan of Clubhouse. The Tesla CEO is a noted fan of Rogan and was just on his podcast last week where he revealed his ambitious plans to make his next batch of cars hover. “Maybe it can hover like a meter above the ground, or something like that,” Musk told Rogan. “If you plummet it’ll blow out the suspension but you’re not gonna die.”

(Via Reuters)