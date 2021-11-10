Emerald Robinson just can’t help herself. Last week, the Newsmax White House reporter—a staunch anti-vaxxer—had her Twitter account temporarily disabled when she tweeted some seriously insane theory about a link between COVID vaccines and Satan, noting that “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.” It was such an out-there theory that even Newsmax was forced to issue a statement that they do “not believe the vaccines contain any toxic materials or tracking markers, and such false claims have never been reported on [Newsmax],” and pulled her off the air.

But as Daily Beast reports, when Robinson’s Twitter account was restored on Tuesday morning, she didn’t waste any time in starting up yet again with more of her COVID lies. Understanding that a permanent ban was likely going to be the outcome, she made sure to squeeze out a few more deranged anti-vaxxing posts before she was pulled from the platform.

Announcing that she's back from her Twitter suspension, Emerald Robinson appears to throw shade at her employer Newsmax, who has benched her over her Satanic vaccine. She then promotes he new Substack. Hmmmm… pic.twitter.com/pqP5nCUoHF — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 9, 2021

She did manage to squeak out a few tweets before the inevitable permanent ban happened, including this whopper of a lie:

“One more thing: the new COVID-19 antibody test is called SATiN and it uses Luciferase. No, I’m not kidding. It’s not an accident that they’ve given this name to this test. It’s a warning.”

According to Daily Beast, some vaccine research has utilized the enzyme luciferase, a bioluminescent ingredient that is not a part of any of the COVID vaccines currently on the market and comes from the Latin word lucifer, meaning “light-bearing.” Satan had no part in its creation.

While Newsmax has yet to speak out on this latest embarrassment, a Twitter spokesperson did tell Daily Beast that Robinson’s been “permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

Fortunately for Robinson, there’s always TRUTH Social.

(Via Daily Beast)