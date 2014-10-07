Emily Ratajkowski’s Yearbook Photos Are Proof That Yes, She’s Always Been Gorgeous

That David Fincher fellow, he knew what he was doing when he cast “Blurred Lines” pretty person Emily Ratajkowski in Gone Girl as a woman who…are we allowed to talk about Gone Girl yet? I know President Obama’s been pretty busy lately, but if he could hold a press conference to let the nation know if it’s OK to talk about Ratajkowski getting naked in Gone Girl, that would be great.

Anyway, Celebrity Yearbooks recently came across Ratajkowski’s yearbook photos from when she went to San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, California, where her mother and father worked as teachers. She was very pretty even then. Meanwhile, there’s a burrito stain on my t-shirt in my high school photos.

Which one? All of them.

Via Daily Mail and Celebrity Yearbooks