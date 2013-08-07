‘Ender’s Game’ Has A Final, Spoiler-Heavy, Trailer

Ender’s Game has mostly been in the news for the book’s original author being amusingly passive-aggressive over his opinions on gay people. But it is also a movie, and as such, it has trailers! Trailers that make you say, “Well, so much for keeping that plot twist a secret!”
It’s not as spoilery as, say, your average horror movie trailer, but if you haven’t read the book, the final twist of the movie is not going to be hard to guess after seeing the final trailer:
To be honest, this trailer doesn’t exactly fill me with hope for the movie itself. It was one thing when Harrison Ford seemed overly stiff and formal, because let’s face it, for the last decade or so, Ford doesn’t seem to particularly enjoy his work, with the exception of Indiana Jones. But here, it’s like Ford’s IDGAF infection spread to the rest of the cast. What, was he also the acting coach?
That said, it does look like the battle scenes have promise, and the design of the alien foes actually looks pretty neat; it’s a nice mix of organic and inorganic that feels like something we haven’t seen on movie screens before.
So, we’re torn. We’ll see what happens November 1st.
Jesus, was there a single scene of the trailer from the first half of the movie?? People are going to be confused as shit when the first 70% of the movie is battleschool
I’m guessing all the action is loaded into the back half.
I’m not sure it’s as spoilery as you make it out to be, it seems obvious I’m sure to someone who’s read the books, but its pretty devoid of context if you haven’t. Regardless of that though does it really matter? I think the primary audience for this movie will be people who have read the book anyway
As someone who has not read the books, and new nothing about the story except from what was in the trailer… I am going to guess that ‘he was bred for this’ is something that we are not supposed to know until later. If the big reveal for the 3rd act is he is some kind of clone/hybrid/snuffalufagus made with Alien DNA, well, than the trailer was spoiler heavy.
It’s not
I think that the trailer is basically telling us that the “twist” ending in the movie won’t be kept a secret from the audience — the audience will be in on what will be a twist for Ender & co.
Ford just seems so damn bored, it makes me feel weird.
Lately, he only seems to be awake on screen when he’s being challenged. I actually plan to see “Paranoia” because Ford seems to be like “What? I’m playing the bad guy? Really? Against Gary Oldman? Man, I’d better get a coffee, this might be a good gig!”
I recall reading – I think it was even on here though I can’t find the article right now – that they are planning on giving away the big reveal early on in the film. The approach they’re taking is that the audience will be in on that from the start according to comments from those involved in production. I’m not sure how that will work but there are some elements of the book that are unfilmable so we can expect it to be quite different from the source.
Like the shower scenes? BA-DUM-TISH!
I’ve heard that too, and if that’s true, it won’t be Card being a jackass that ends this movie.
The trailers were alright more appalling is the thinly veiled attempts by the author of this blog to take shots at this movie because of the politics of the writer. Please try to just write an unbiased review and leave the decision the extra malarkey alone. The opinion of one gay basher is not going to make me want to go out and hate the LGBT community. I even forgot he made the dumb comments but you seem to keep wanting to remind us about it like we care.