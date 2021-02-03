Donald Trump ended his presidency with a 34 percent approval rating, an all-time low for an exiting president. For the sake of comparison, Barack Obama left office with a 59 percent rating. Trump averaged a 41 percent rating for his four-year term, four points lower than any president in the Gallup polling-era, which began in 1938. He also “is the only president since polling began with [Franklin D.] Roosevelt not to receive more than 50 percent of support from Americans at any point in his presidency.” That’s probably not what he meant when he said “America First.” But despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary (it’s never stopped the family before), Donald’s son Eric insists that his dad is the most “beloved political figure in our country’s history.” He even did it with a straight face!

On Tuesday, Eric Trump dropped by Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to talk about how great his father is. “They tried to manufacture everything under the sun against my father, against all of us. They do it every single day. They continue to do it. Even when he’s a private citizen, they’re still trying to impeach him,” he said, obviously not understanding how impeachment works. Trump added that “they” (presumably the Democrats) want to “tar and feather the man. They know he did a great job for this nation. They know that there’s never been a more beloved political figure in our country’s history.”

I think Mayor Wilbur the French Bulldog might disagree.

this is the most massive whopper Eric Trump has ever told pic.twitter.com/fggXAPb0oq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2021

Trump ended his interview by claiming that “what my father did is something that no political figure has ever done in American history,” which is the only accurate thing he said.

(Via the Wrap)