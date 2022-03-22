Eric Trump is working hard to be his dad’s number one boy, this time by dragging President Joe Biden for *checks notes* … riding a bike.

Trump paid a visit to Fox News where he spent most of his time on-air trying to find fault with Biden for exercising instead of standing in front of fighter jets to intimidate his fellow world leaders. No, really. Apparently, Trump was irked by both Biden’s love of cycling and the large reflector on the front of his bike intended to make him visible to drivers.

“My father would be giving speeches in front of F-35s, talking about how he’s building the greatest military the world has ever seen,” Trump said. “Believe me, that was sending a true message of strength.”

Eric Trump is very upset about Joe Biden’s bike and claims his father would be out there giving speeches in front of f-35s pic.twitter.com/toUrEsq7sn — Acyn (@Acyn) March 22, 2022

While we’re sure photo-ops in front of a government-funded plane collection would indeed strike fear in the hearts of every other first-world leader — who also has access to legions of fighter jets — Biden’s outdoor hobby wasn’t the only bone Trump had to pick with the president. He also took umbrage with the time of day Biden chose to go for a ride.

“This is the commander in chief of the United States of America,” he said. “What message does that send the world that is literally in the middle of, just, some horribleness?”

Perhaps, the message is similar to the one Donald Trump sent when he went golfing at one of his resorts during the border wall crisis … or the Coronavirus pandemic … or during the Iran nuclear conflict … or after the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Maria … or … you get it.