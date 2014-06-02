Ever Wonder What Happens Inside Your Dishwasher When It Runs? Now You Can Know, Thanks To This Video

06.02.14 14 Comments

Originally uploaded in April of 2013 but just going viral now — after two failed attempts, YouTube user Bito was able to capture what happens when his dishwasher when it runs using a GoPro camera. What? Sometimes a guy just want to know what happens after he closes the door of his dishwasher.

Uhh, so that was pretty disappointing, and also not terribly efficient-seeming. After this, I’m even less sure as to whether or not a glass dishwasher would be a good or a bad idea.

(Via Buzzfeed)

