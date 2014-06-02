Ever Wonder What Happens Inside Your Dishwasher When It Runs? Now You Can Know, Thanks To This Video

Originally uploaded in April of 2013 but just going viral now — after two failed attempts, YouTube user Bito was able to capture what happens when his dishwasher when it runs using a GoPro camera. What? Sometimes a guy just want to know what happens after he closes the door of his dishwasher.

Uhh, so that was pretty disappointing, and also not terribly efficient-seeming. After this, I’m even less sure as to whether or not a glass dishwasher would be a good or a bad idea.

(Via Buzzfeed)