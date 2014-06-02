Ever Wonder What Happens Inside Your Dishwasher When It Runs? Now You Can Know, Thanks To This Video

Originally uploaded in April of 2013 but just going viral now — after two failed attempts, YouTube user Bito was able to capture what happens when his dishwasher when it runs using a GoPro camera. What? Sometimes a guy just want to know what happens after he closes the door of his dishwasher.
Uhh, so that was pretty disappointing, and also not terribly efficient-seeming. After this, I’m even less sure as to whether or not a glass dishwasher would be a good or a bad idea.
(Via Buzzfeed)
I have a dishwasher but because I live with someone who is super conservative in the financial area (aka cheap), I am not allowed to use it but rather hand wash the dishes and use the dishwasher as a giant drying rack. It isn’t so bad unless I cook huge dinners when we entertain. However, after seeing this, I am now convinced that I will continue to do this until they make a super efficient dishwasher. Seems so wasteful and so inefficient at cleaning.
What a hilarious waste. Couldn’t you just sell the dishwasher then? Drying racks aren’t that expensive.
I’ve never used my dishwasher in the 3 years I’ve been in my house. I live alone so I don’t have many dishes, and I pay for water, so it’s really not efficient, cost-effective, or ecologically conscientious. But the dishwasher is built-in and came with the house, so I don’t really have a “delete” option.
LOL I use the dishwasher if I have one plate to clean. Fuck that manual labor mess. Washing dishes like a damn pilgrim when you could live in the 20th century.
I have a newer energy saver model that cleans the shit out of my dishes and my water bill didn’t increase at all. Then again, I only run it about once a week.
FAKE. Everyone knows there is a little Mexican guy who lives in there and does the washing.
Looks like a robot jizzing, skynet is self-aware and down to fuck.
I cannot justify this erection
Now THIS i can jerk off to.
You’re telling me I had a DIY enema in my kitchen this whole time. Oh how I regret all those wasted years and rusty trombones.
I’m bookmarking this so when my kid gets older (/exists) I won’t have to explain how babies are made.
Why do I feel dirty watching this?
Peter North
I am guessing he didnt put detergent in.