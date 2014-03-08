Say Hello To Everything Wrong With ‘Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull’

03.08.14 29 Comments

Cinema Sins is back with another installment of their Everything Wrong series and this time take aim at Indiana Jones And The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The Shia LaBeoufiest, vine swingiest, alien macguffiniest installment of the Indiana Jones series.

And while Tom Selleck still kicks himself for not portraying Indiana Jones, I’m sure Harrison Ford would if he watched this clip. I personally don’t think I’ve seen one of these videos with this many movie sins accounted for within (maybe 300). And while I’ve defended this movie in the past, I’m questioning why I did.

Sure the fridge thing is stupid, but why did I think the other stuff was passable? Was I drunk? Was Harrison Ford drunk? Was everyone drunk? I don’t know. But this is bad, bad, bad!

You said it, bro. You said it.

