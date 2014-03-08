Say Hello To Everything Wrong With ‘Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull’

Cinema Sins is back with another installment of their Everything Wrong series and this time take aim at Indiana Jones And The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The Shia LaBeoufiest, vine swingiest, alien macguffiniest installment of the Indiana Jones series.
And while Tom Selleck still kicks himself for not portraying Indiana Jones, I’m sure Harrison Ford would if he watched this clip. I personally don’t think I’ve seen one of these videos with this many movie sins accounted for within (maybe 300). And while I’ve defended this movie in the past, I’m questioning why I did.
Sure the fridge thing is stupid, but why did I think the other stuff was passable? Was I drunk? Was Harrison Ford drunk? Was everyone drunk? I don’t know. But this is bad, bad, bad!
You said it, bro. You said it.
Hehehe, I’m about to watch it and the fact that it’s 15 minutes long makes it even better.
The film gave the Cinema Sins guy a lot to work with, and that’s saying something.
And looking at the nature of some of these flaws, you have to wonder where the hell Steven Spielberg’s head was at. He’s usually much better than this, and you can only draw out the George Lucas blame so far.
I think the beginning is great. The way Indy is taken out of the trunk – it’s a great re-introduction to the character. Shame it’s downhill from there…
about up untill say…..Shia LaBeouf
You guys have to stop trolling I09 for stories.
aliens. why did it have to be aliens?
they did aliens because it was set in a time where extraterrestrials played a large factor in cinema.
I thought that was a nice touch, but I wish they had embraced the genre a little bit more rather than doing RAIDER-lite with aliens.
That fact doesnt make the movie less shitty.
That and Hollywood wont give Mexicans credit for Sh*T…ya i said it.
Plinkett from RedLetterMedia did it better…
Best line from that video was “Where’s Paul Veerhoven when ya need him?”
I just think die hard fans are so full of shit. Do this to every previous Indy film and you would probably reach a similar tally.
Except the first three aren’t massive steaming piles of garbage.
Awww is the mouth breather mad that a shit movie he likes is getting made fun of.
Yes I liked the film, does someone have their panties in a bunch because they dared to touch his favourite franchise and he was forced to shave off his neck beard to go and watch the film in anger??
I don’t shave off my neckbeard to go anywhere.
Is this just a video of the entire movie?
These guys should consider full length commentaries and selling digital downloads on their site.
I loved the Crystal Skull. I think a lot of people did until it was decided that we shouldn’t.
Of course it was ridiculous but so were the other three. When your first, classic, supposedly-never-to-be repeated masterpiece is based on having Nazis in control of Egypt in 1936, you should be able to do pretty much anything without people saying ‘well, that wasn’t very realistic’.
No, no one liked it after it came out, the movie was undeniable shit and you sir must be a colossal fucktard.
Good day.
Domestic: $317,101,119 40.3%
+ Foreign: $469,534,914 59.7%
= Worldwide: $786,636,033
Meaning we all got duped Steve.
Thanks STEVE
These videos are really insufferable. You can literally approach every single Hollywood film and nitpick hundreds of “sins” from them, like they do here.
Yes, the refrigerator scene is a genuine sin. But showing a prairie dog? Marion going by the name Mary to her son? A picture of Sean Connery… This video series genuinely angers me.
Shia LaBeouf…uh Shia LaBeouf….and uh..Shia LaBeouf..see all other films he is in for verification.
Actually he was good in “A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints”
But that was it.
These Cinemasins videos are so bad they make me wish SOPA had passed. As bad as the movie may be, sitting through it again is preferable than sitting through 13 minutes of this unfunny crap.