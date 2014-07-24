Get Ready To Be Enraged By Everything Wrong With ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

Ahhh, Cinema Sins — the more you folks complain, the more I want to post ’em (it helps that the traffic numbers on their stuff don’t line up with all the kvetching), and now I’ve got one that’s really going to piss you off.
Yup, Cinema Sins are now nitpicking the 1990 version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Even I got a little enraged when I saw TMNT was getting the Everything Wrong With treatment, but admittedly the movie did have some issues. Like, what was with that red-headed kid? Anything with him could easily have been cut out. Also, this one didn’t have Vanilla Ice in it, so there’s that. Check out Everything Wrong With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles below…
I shouldn’t have watched that — now I have a crush on 1990 movie April O’Neil again. God-dammit.
Via CinemaSins
I knew about Moonlighting, and I was 8. Thats what happens when you only have 10 channels.
Or watched ‘The Last Picture Show’.
They were right. It was a terrible movie
1990 movie April O’Neil was smokin HOT!!!
I don’t know who she was. Don’t know where she went. Maybe it was just a dream.
she’s on that TV show Nashville.
fuck you this movie is a classic and still holds up today ..well except for that bitch danny he was horrible..
To be fair, they do call out the Jose Canseco bat as being WAAAAY ahead of its time.
And the cinema sins guys don’t even get some of the plot points in a relatively simple movie. The Chief of Police was CLEARLY using Danny to coerce his dad into getting April off his back. He wasn’t just “pitching in” and calling some rando’s dad who was arrested.
You know these videos are a joke, right?
“You know these videos are a joke, right?”
The ones that ignore plot aren’t funny. Actually none of these “Cinema Sins” are funny.
@TmF Okkkkk, but it’s not funny. And it’s not true… SO what’s the point of pointing it out?
I like that they keep making these videos just because they tend to royally piss people off.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader Yeah, pretty much. They’ve found fame (kind of) as trolls. Why stop now?
you can do this with any movie. this is dumb
Greatest “true to the source material” comic book movie ever. The Dark Knight can S a D.
That’s weird. I don’t remember the turtles brutally murdering and dismembering Shredder at the end? Must have been a post credits scene.
BO-DACIOUS!
They have really gone off the rails from where they started with these movies. Now they just point out things they don’t like and call it a “sin”.
I enjoyed it when they were pointing out real issues instead of just going “this is dumb, right?”
God, can we please cut these guys’ internet off? They’re the worst kind of trolls.
Maybe kneecap Birch while we’re at it.
The original TMNT movie has Sam Rockwell in it, so through the transitive laws of association, it can’t be bad. (Note: Transitive laws of association might not be a thing)
Haven’t watched the movie since childhood. Holds up.
What’s with this guy’s complaining? Does he not know it’s a movie?
Give a Werner Herzog documentary this treatment.
“Give a Werner Herzog documentary this treatment.”
I desperately want that now.