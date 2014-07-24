Get Ready To Be Enraged By Everything Wrong With ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

07.24.14 4 years ago 22 Comments

Ahhh, Cinema Sins — the more you folks complain, the more I want to post ’em (it helps that the traffic numbers on their stuff don’t line up with all the kvetching), and now I’ve got one that’s really going to piss you off.

Yup, Cinema Sins are now nitpicking the 1990 version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Even I got a little enraged when I saw TMNT was getting the Everything Wrong With treatment, but admittedly the movie did have some issues. Like, what was with that red-headed kid? Anything with him could easily have been cut out. Also, this one didn’t have Vanilla Ice in it, so there’s that. Check out Everything Wrong With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles below…

I shouldn’t have watched that — now I have a crush on 1990 movie April O’Neil again. God-dammit.

Via CinemaSins

