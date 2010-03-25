Ex-Stripper Fiancees, Japanese Sex Worker Cohabitation, and Herpes: Why yes, Matt Leinart IS in the KSK Sex/Fantasy Football Mailbag!

Here we are again. Due to a large number of compelling questions — some of them left over from last week — this mailbag tips the scales at 5300+ words, which isn’t quite Easterbrookian, but is definitely walking in Simmons territory. So let’s dispense with the introduction and get right to it. This is gonna be a long haul.
Sex first. I’ve found myself in a relationship with a girl I am very happy with. She is exactly my type, smart, funny, easy to hang out with, not even remotely crazy (that I can tell) and seems to really be into me. However, our world views are complete opposites. I.E. she loves Hillary and I campaigned for McCain. She was an english major, I’m an engineer. Etc. As a guy who, at the age of 25, never had a relationship longer than a couple months the fact that we’ve been dating for several months and it looks like it might be a long term deal has me a little nervous and scared that my doubts are just me trying to sabotage it subconsciously. But nothing I can’t handle right?
But…?
But here is the kicker. She has herpes. Yup. The gift that keeps on giving. And as of this letter I do not and want to keep it that way. Now I’ve done my research. it’s just a skin rash. Pops in and out a couple times a year. Nothing too bothersome realistically. As long as she stays on her meds and I use a condom the odds of my catching it are the same as me knocking her up. When she first told me about it (about a month into the relationship and before we got intimate) I told her that I cared about her, thought we had potential, and was willing to see where it went. Now, several months later, I can’t seem to get it out of my head. I’m at the point where I think I might love her which is a pretty big deal for me. But the voice in my head is occasionally telling me to cut and run before I catch the herp. What say you?
Well, you’ve laid a lot on the table here. First, let’s address the whole James Carville-Mary Matalin thing. The English major/engineering major divide is B.S., and I suspect you know that. My sister (women’s studies/poli sci) is happily married to an aeronautical engineer, and mother (political science) has been married to my father (chemistry) for 35+ years. I’m sure everyone else has other examples at their fingertips, so I won’t go on about that.
Second: politics. Here in liberal-ass New York City, I meet a lot of assholes who are all, “I could never date a Republican.” Well, fuck them and their narrow worldview. You, at least, are willing to give it a shot, so good for you. Frankly, I think a bipartisan relationship can work, but it depends on how closely you associate your values with your political ideology. Sure, you can disagree on taxes — big deal. But let’s say — this is strictly hypothetical — you think public schools mismanage their money, and therefore should have their funding severed. Well, there’s a chance that the liberal in her might see that as callous. Suddenly, the issue may not be taxes, but where you expect YOUR hypothetical future children to go to school. Whether or not that divide exists is up to you and your girl.
And finally, the herpes. We’ve gotten enough herpes questions over the months that I actually asked an a old friend — a REAL DOCTOR — about it. And he’s a Navy doctor, so you KNOW he knows about STDs. And frankly, he practically blew me off. As a single person, the prospect of herpes may sound terrifying, but to a doctor — someone who deals with life-threatening issues on the regular — it barely keeps their attention. According to the good doctor, herpes is spread mostly in the first year of a person’s infection. During those first 12 months, it’s not uncommon for the host to suffer 6-8 outbreaks, but the “dangerous” period of that year is the 30-50 days where there are no symptoms but the virus is “shedding” — on the skin and able to transfer to a sexual partner. (Those stats are for patients NOT on medication, btw.) After the first year, the threat of infection drops so much that daily medication like Valtrex doesn’t even have proven long-term benefits — its only use comes in helping subdue the occasional outbreak.
So, make of that what you will. Personally, it seems like your priority is not catching herpes, rather than strengthening the bond you have with your girlfriend. Maybe you have your priorities messed up, or maybe you’re hung up on a deal-breaker. It’s up to you which one it is.
On to football: As a diehard college football fan it is tough for me to get into one specific team in the pros. I tend to root for my ex-college players and against our rivals ex-players. That being said is it wrong for me to pick and chose teams for a season to root for? Basically go with whatever team is most entertaining for me at the time. Does this make me a douche?
-Herp Free (For Now)
I don’t think it makes you a douchebag. Who can argue with pulling for the Saints this year? That team was just about as likable and exciting as you’ll see in the NFL.
Put it this way: if I meet random person X in a bar on Sunday afternoon, I might say, “Who’s your team?” And if that person responded, “Well, I’m mainly into college — I’m a huge [Georgia/Michigan/Oregon/whatever] fan, but I’m pulling for the Jets this year because I love Rex Ryan and that defense,” well, how can I find fault with that? You’re honest in liking what you like, and you’ve demonstrated enough respect for the pro game to choose someone to root for. Go forth, casual fan. Enjoy not being suicidal when your team shits the bed in the playoffs.
Dear Gurus of the Gridiron, [Ed. note: this is from a woman]
Football- I have a fantasy situation I don’t know how to handle. I have always played in just regular draft leagues but have “helped” my guy buddy in his keeper league for a few years, with really this year me running the team for him due to his work schedule and ended up taking second. This league has been together for 6 years and now someone has dropped out. Guys in the league know I know my stuff, and have offered the spot to me, which is really cool but unfortunately the team was really mis-managed and so I am basically picking up a pile of shit with the only real bright spot in some back strength. I want to play in the league but its hard to be optimistic when your only way in is picking up the team who has lost the last 3 years in a row. I feel like I should get some kind of reparation for picking up and trying to turn it around, but I also don’t want to be labeled as the whiny bitch of the league or them to think I am asking for some kind of special treatment cause I am the only girl. I really don’t even know what would be fair and don’t want to step on toes already. Assistance, please!!
Hmm. Well, yes: I suppose you could demand the first overall pick or a compensatory lopsided trade with another owner (say, the buddy you helped out for the last few years?), but because you’re a girl, you’re looking at the likelihood of a double standard: any success you have that results from something that levels the playing field may be cause for the men to laugh off your success. I’d recommend biting the bullet and rebuilding that team from the ground up: if you struggle a little bit that first year, it will only lure the men into a false sense of security. If you’re hard up for a leg up, I’d suggest working a deal under the table with your friend that you helped out for so long.
Sexytime- basically I try to always adhere to the “never shit where you eat” policy as far as hooking up with co-workers because I have seen the trauma it can cause, and just know it is better not to get involved with people you are professionally linked to. With saying that, I’d like your take on personal trainers. I have went to a small local gym for months now, but just recently started having sessions with a trainer. He is my age, hot and flirty and def acts like he is interested but I wonder if he won’t ask me out since technically I am his client. Is he off limits to come on to, or can I go for it?
Thanks,
Ms. Fantasy Fucked
Go for it. He became a trainer to nail his clients anyway. Just make sure (a) he’s not gay, and (b) the workouts aren’t so good that you can’t get results like that with another trainer.
Greetings,
Fantasy: This isn’t really a question, mostly a fear of mine. I’m afraid the Vikings may actually be talking themselves into the Tebow pick. I could be totally off-base here, but I can’t think of anything less appealing to me in the 1st round than that guy. 2nd or 3rd round, maybe. But not a first. Not to mention the fact that I’m getting tired of having a quarterback that creates such vitriol amongst fans. I have nothing against him, personally, I just don’t want to have more of the same after Favre finally does hang it up next season. More articles and fan blogs pissing and moaning and hating on the QB because he’s too vocal about this, or not vocal enough about that. (The fact that he’s a Christian makes the commentary doubly hateful amongst the blogs that I read. They really hate Christians on the internets.) I have no big finish for that…I’m just terrified of that pick in the 1st round and I really really really hope he doesn’t drop.
It has very little to do with Christianity. Kurt Warner is an adamant Jesus freak, and he doesn’t get half the bile Tebow does. People hate Tebow because (a) his college accolades far exceed the perception of how his skills can translate to the NFL, (b) those accolades lead NFL “analysts” to laud the “winner” for his “intangibles,” and (c) Dan Shanoff. I love the guy, but dude needs a Tebow-ectomy.
Anyway, settle down and stop with the draft angst. There are 32 teams out there, and only one Tebow and one Clausen. Besides, no one gives a fuck except other Vikings fans.
Sex: I’ve been through one of those typical, heart wrenching, how-could-she-do-this-to-me-she-was-going-to-be-my-wife breakups last year. I’ve since gone on Zoloft and began to make the turnaround from weepy, sad motherfucker who sits in his room, to…well I’ve been smiling lately. (that’s a big step)
I don’t have to tell you that after a love life like I had and after the way it was shattered, I have no desire whatsoever to get into something serious again. I do, however, want to start getting some sex. I’ve never been the hook-up type as I lost my virginity to this girl (got started late in life) and we had an awesome sex life for the duration of the relationship. (3 years)
Since I went on the Z, I’ve hooked up with two girls in a fit of “I’m getting over you first” rage. It did not go well. In case you don’t know, Zoloft can cause impotence. I can get erections, but it’s not easy and if I lose it in the heat of passion it’s gone for the rest of the night.
This has been a MAJOR blow to my ego and my libido. So much so that I’m beginning to wonder if I should just go celibate for a while, despite the fact that I’m supposed to be in my sexual prime and I’ll never have a better chance to get freaky with a ton of twenty year olds than I will in the next few years. (I’m moving to Brooklyn and I dig hipster chicks BIG TIME)
Well, hipster chicks usually date skinny guys with long hair and narrow hips, so I can’t imagine they like hard penises. You should be set.
What do you think? Should I keep trying with the pressure of failing hanging over me, or should I give up on sex in the prime of my sexuality just because of a little thing like the occasional limp-dick?
Thank you ahead of time,
Goingnowherefast
I’ve got two thoughts here. The first, and simpler: if you can get a prescription for Zoloft, shouldn’t you be able to get a prescription for Viagra?
My second thought comes with the disclaimer that I’m not a doctor or a licensed professional of any sort: just how badly do you really need the Zoloft? I understand that clinical depression is a real problem for some people, but the brain is a vast electrochemical network that scientists and doctors have yet to fully understand. With a handful of exceptions, everyone I’ve ever known on antidepressants would have gotten better results from an active lifestyle, a good amount of sunshine, and a supportive network of friends (NOTE: this is my unprofessional opinion, and anyone is welcome to disagree). I wouldn’t dream of telling you to get off something that lifted you out of depression, but part of a normal human being’s happiness is a healthy sex life. You shouldn’t have to entertain the notion of celibacy during your sexual prime.
Cave:
Sex – So I have this girlfriend, who is just about perfect. We met online and dated long distance for 10 months, then I moved to Boston where she lives. She is funny, sweet, very smart, financially independent, amazingly supportive and treats me awesome. I love her and most of the time, I think I’m going to marry her. We’ve talked about where we’d like to live, kids, etc. Everyone assumes we are gonna get hitched and 80% of me wants that.
Here’s the problem: she’s overweight and plain-looking.
See, here’s where you and I differ. I don’t equate “just about perfect” with “overweight and plain-looking.”
Not ass-ugly, but below average (I, of course, tell her she’s gorgeous). This was easier to overlook when long-distance, but now that I see her every day, it’s disappointing and frustrating. She’s talked about losing weight, and have we’ve both made modest progress in that regard. She knows it’s important to me, and will try … but realistically, she’s got a big girl’s body, has been chunky her whole life, and she has two bad knees, which makes an active lifestyle iffy. She ain’t gonna suddenly become a workout fiend, and any kind of surgery is ruled out (FWIW, her mom is thin).
Is her mom single?
The sticking point with sex is that we’re not having any, as she is waiting for marriage (she is a virgin).
And the hits just keep on comin’!
I respect that, but it does make that whole dimension of the relationship an unknown. She’s heavy enough now to lessen my desire; and my fear is that in ten years I’ll be married to a hutt. Assessing my prospects, I know that, when you include the personality, I’m quite unlikely to do better (certainly not soon, and I’m 35 now). But part of me thinks I’d be better off alone at age 50, jerking it to porn in a rented room, than legally tied for the rest of my life to a woman who doesn’t get my dick hard. Any thoughts? God help me, I especially want to hear from any older dudes in the commentariat.
So what you’re saying is, you met an overweight virgin online, dated her long-distance and moved to be close to her without ever having sex with her, and aren’t attracted to her — but 80% of you wants to marry her? No, it sounds awesome. Go for it. And congratulations on your dick being 20% of you. You should consider going into porn.
Of course, I don’t mean to take your problem lightly. Your woman sounds like a genuinely terrific person, what with all of her personality traits being so stellar. But you have a very real and very genuine problem if you and your prospective life partner can’t generate some physical chemistry. And you’re right: she’s not gonna magically get fitter and more beautiful as the years go by.
As for being 35 and single, c’mon — you’re a man. It’s not like your ovaries are drying up. You shouldn’t feel like you need to settle because you’re getting older. And I shouldn’t need to tell that to a 35-year-old man.
FF: Dynasty league where everyone keeps 12 players. I’m set at RB and WR, but must choose 2 QBs from this grab-bag: Leinart, VY, Jason Campbell, Matt Moore. And no, there won’t be anything much better on the waiver wire.
– Hamlet
Ugh, what a disaster. *closes eyes, waves pointed finger around* Leinart and Young. Campbell might be steadier on a week-to-week basis, but I’ll take Young for his running and Leinart because I’m just delusional enough to think he has a higher ceiling.
Gentlemen,
Sex: I actually have two questions for you. One: I’ve been in a relationship for over four years. My Better Half is exactly that; sweet, caring, beautiful, and much nicer to me than I deserve. Despite all this, I haven’t been able to take the next step in the relationship, namely, moving in with her. I have yet to even give her a key to my apartment, which has been a point of contention for her. My friends tell me that I’m being an idiot, and are encouraging me to give living with her a shot. With the caveat that every relationship is unique, does the living together phobia lessen over time, or if it doesn’t go away after four years is it time to move on?
You’re being an idiot. The fuck are you waiting for? Shit or get off the pot.
Two: A close friend of mine recently broke up with his long term girlfriend for a number of reasons, but primarily due to the fact that he didn’t want to get married. The night after they broke up, he went to a local gentlemen’s establishment where he met a dancer and got her number. They went on a few dates over the next week, then she moved out of the state (apparently she was only in town for a month or so). She and my friend continued to speak often, and a month after she moved out of town he had paid for her to move back in the city with him. Less than two months after they met, my friend asked stripper to marry him. The wedding is scheduled for about one year from now, and I’m tagged to be the best man.
Nice! Maybe by then your girlfriend will have grown the balls to break up with you (the ones you don’t have), and you’ll have first dibs on her stripper friends!
Normally I take an “If they’re happy, I’m happy” approach to my friends’ relationships, but I’m having difficulty with this one. Part of the reason is that my friend was raised by his grandparents, and when his grandfather was passing away I promised to take care of my friend for him. As I can’t see a way where this relationship ends well, I feel torn between a promise I made to my friend’s grandfather and supporting my friend. Both my friend and his ex-stripper-now-fiancée have dropped hints that their relationship is not all wine and roses, but up to this point they have resisted the notion of postponing the wedding (I brought it up and it was not received well). She has stopped dancing, but she hasn’t started doing anything else (job, school, etc.) Besides the hints dropped of problems in the relationship (every relationship has problems), the speed of the engagement and lack of post-stripping ambition shown by the ex-stripper worry me. Am I overreacting or should I be more vocal with my concerns?
Ooohhh hoo hoooooooooooooo. This one is always brutal. “Do I say how I feel and save the person from a mistake, or shut my yap and let him find our himself?” Here’s the thing: you CAN’T save him. It’s not like he feels he’s going down the wrong road and needs an intervention; he’s in love. In situations like this, the only thing you can do is stand by him and support him as best you can.
Now, you’ve got a more compelling reason than the usual “That Johnny is bad news for our little Kate.” If you feel driven by a promise to a dying grandfather, then tell your friend everything that you put in the paragraph above. It may help him; it may not. It could either strengthen or help destroy your friendship. Who am I to know? As a friend, you have a right to tell him how you feel. And as a man, he has a right to marry whomever he chooses.
Football: Please tell me Crabtree isn’t the next JJ Stokes. Also, if the Yorks read this blog, please sell the fucking team before you destroy it any further.
Thanks Much,
YM
Actually, before last year’s draft, I remember seeing college stats and 40 times, and the closest comparison for Michael Crabtree was Larry Fitzgerald. I doubt he’ll be that good, but I’m fairly certain he’ll be better than Stokes.
KSK,
I’ll make this quick in case you get a lot of entries. I haven’t seen my girlfriend in three months since she’s been on an assignment for work, but she’s coming back next week. So I haven’t had sex since December. However, of course I’ve jacked off since then; I’d say five times a week more or less. So my question is should I abstain for the last week to build up my horniness for when she returns? The only reason I wouldn’t is that I’m probably a tad on the quick side. Not like ridiculously premature, since I normally get my girlfriend off at least once, but I’d say I last about 5-7 minutes each time (is that even quick, idk?). So if I haven’t come in a week that might, uh, speed things up…
If both people get off, sex is long enough. If you’re looking to build up for a massive volcanic eruption, I’d hold off on masturbating for 2-3 days before her arrival. Otherwise, I wouldn’t bother. After three months, you’ll be plenty horny.
Football: What do you think the fantasy impact of Larry Johnson and Clinton Portis now that they’re together/one year older.
-Horny in DC
I wouldn’t touch either of them. At all. Well, MAYBE Portis in the third round or later.
O Captain My Captain:
Sex: I have the opposite problem of the Karaoke Cuckold from a couple of weeks ago, who was put out that his wife danced with some dude at a bar. I have had a persistent fantasy involving my wife banging other guys in front of me. She is a good woman, and was not totally freaked out by this. In fact, she has incorporated it into her dirty-talking, and even engaged in cyber- and phone-sex with other guys that she trolls for online in her very laudable efforts to get me off. So, what’s the problem? She has reconnected with an old boyfriend, who lives 5 hours away.
Well, golly! Why would she go and do something like that?
He wants her to come for a visit, with the very explicit purpose of catching up with her in the Biblical sense (she’s told him about my fantasy). She wants to go, and would call me so that I can listen in on their freaknastiness.
Her generosity is touching.
I am somewhat conflicted. On one hand, it’s ultimate fulfillment of a fantasy that for a long time I was hesitant to even discuss. I almost blow a load just thinking about it. On the other hand…some dude is going to be banging my wife, for reals. But after a year and a half of taking about it, and roleplaying it, and reassuring her that I wasn’t looking to sleep with anyone else, and that she wouldn’t be cheating on me because I was telling her to do it, I can’t back out now, can I?
You are a strange, strange dude. And even though you’ve created this weird, awkward mess, you CAN still back out of it. Regardless of your sexual peccadilloes, you shouldn’t feel compelled to let your wife sleep with someone else — especially an old boyfriend.
Anyway, as much as this whole thing is incomprehensible to me, IF you let it happen, it needs to happen on YOUR terms. That means that your wife shouldn’t be running off to an ex-boyfriend 5 hours away to let you listen to her have sex with him — unless it’s your idea. If she’s banging someone else to get YOU off (seriously: still weird), shouldn’t it be with a guy and in a place that makes you comfortable?
Football: Who’s my keeper, Aaron Rodgers or Larry Fitzgerald?
Higgins
Wow. Tough one. I’d go with Rodgers, just because that dude throws for 300 yards every goddamn week and his situation is a little more stable. There are some question marks in the Cards’ offense now that his quarterback is Matt Leinart and Anquan Boldin’s a Raven.
I will keep this short:
Football – What do you prefer, point per reception or lower receiving yards per point? I feel like my league values WRs too highly, and I want to fix it, but not too much.
I’m in two leagues: a straight-up “10 yards rushing/receiving = 1 point” league, and one that has decimal scoring and 0.5 points per reception. I really like 0.5 PPR; I think it reflects fairly on the value of pass-catching backs and the reality of more numerous wide receivers.
Sex – This one might be better for the ladies in the comments, but here it is: is buying a vibrator for my lady a good idea (let’s just assume she isnt a wicked prude). If so, what kind would be best? Should I pair it with a porn movie or book of erotica or something?
Thanks,
trying to please my lady, and my league owners
The best kind of sex toy to buy a woman is the kind that you buy together. If you’re new to introducing a little kink into the relationship, stick to lingerie or fuzzy handcuffs.
Dear Padishashs of Pussy,
Briefly, my wife wants me to let a teenage, female Japanese sex worker live with us. You’d like details I’d bet?
I dunno. I can make up some pretty awesome details in my head. The truth might ruin them.
Slightly longer story. I was stationed in Japan during my stint in the military. Alternated between getting in to fights with Japanese military personnel and floating around on a LHD getting into fights with Navy personnel, good times. Also met my wife there. Got married, came back to the States and did college (much love to the GI Bill). Settled down in America and life is good. I guess Japanese husbands typically stay out late, drink, smoke and try to screw the young waitresses at the bar. The fact that I come home at 6 pm, sober (90% of the time at least) and not smelling of some teenage girl’s perfume qualifies me as “Best Husband Ever” in her book.
According to Match.com, white men and Asian women are the most desirable partners. And now we know why.
The problem is her younger sister didn’t handle the entire “My dad is never home and has a mistresses my age” thing so well. My wife solved it by marrying a round eye and getting the hell out of the country. Her younger sister works as an escort, which also implies prostitute. My wife and her mother hit on the idea of sending the sister over here get her the hell out of the country and hopefully in to an American college of some sort. She’d move in with us, since we have a spare room. I want to stress I’m onboard with the general concept here. I never really got the Japanese class structure, but in general I picked up it was fairly strict and they can tell what class you’re from. When I’d go out with my wife people used to say shit to her and make snide little remarks, right up until they realized the giant white guy understood what they were saying to his girlfriend, then they suddenly became very polite so longs I was in earshot. It’s hell if Japanese society doesn’t like your social class, so I can fully back getting this girl out of that environment.
Didn’t really need the sidebar on Japanese class structure, but okay. Go on.
What has me worried is, I’m basically going from a 28 year old guy to the parent of a 19 year old teenage girl with issues and living in an alien culture. I have a lot of concerns over socializing her to American culture, getting her in college, all that shit. My big one though is she has daddy issues, she likes me and I’m the only guy she’ll likely be able to speak Japanese with and talk to about her home life. Maybe I’ve watched too many of the wrong movies,
Yeah, I’ve seen those movies, too. Mostly on RedTube.
but I can see her getting the wrong time of attachment her and not looking me as a surrogate father or older brother. I figured you guys are of course the go to do resource for dealing with Japanese sex workers and kids, so what kind of advice can you offer as to dealing with a kid that has these kinds of issues? I’m still debating if I even want to mention to my wife that her sister might have inappropriate views on how best to relate to me.
It’s a fair dilemma. Having your wife’s younger, barely legal sister would be enough of a mindfucking temptation to the average joe without her being a Japanese sex worker. At the same time, saving a family member from going down the demeaning and dangerous spiral of working in the sex trade is probably the right thing to do. All I can suggest is to tread cautiously. VERY cautiously.
“Welcome to Itchy and Scratchyland, where nothing can possib-lie go wrong. PossibLY go wrong. That’s the first thing that’s ever gone wrong.”
Football: What’s the rule on switching team allegiance if you’ve basically moved for life? I grew up outside of Seattle so I was Seahawks fan. Went overseas, stayed loyal to the Seahawks. I now live down in Miami and will be down here for a long time from the looks of it. No one around here gives a shit about the Seahawks, so I’ve started following the Dolphins so I can talk football with my friends when we drink and at work. So I’m up on who the locals want the Dolphins to draft, the QB situation, all that. Right now I claim to be a Seahawks fan, who simply follows the Dolphins out of respect to local traditions, but its kind of a lie. I still care about the Seahawks, but I feel like I only care them out of respect to my traditional rooting loyalties, while I have much more emotion invested in the Dolphins since I have a lot more exposure to the Dolphins now. Can I just drop the Seahawks entirely, or does that make me a horrible person?
Thanks,
Leonard Lawrence
You’re dead to me. I hope your sister-in-law does yoga in lingerie in your living room every day.
Hamlet – Man, you are screwed. Marriage isn’t an 80-20 proposition – you need to be FULLY COMMITTED to that shit, as it is hard enough as it is. Any doubts, especially of the kind you bring up, are only giant roadmarks for your impending divorce, in the event of marriage. Sounds like she is a great friend, but don’t think a wife.
YM – Keep your mouth shut, and be ready to stand by him if things go south, without saying I told you so. If you open up on his fiancee, he is going to get defensive and take her side, if only as a means to vicariously support himself and his decision making process. He is not going to say, “gee, you’re right – I’ll call it off.” It will just lead to bitterness, and a possibly destroyed friendship. Believe me, I went down this road with my brother a few years ago, and there are no good alternatives. (And, my brother was divorced in 8 months. And, we were all there to support him.) About all you can do.
Goingnowherefast – Into hipster chicks and erection problems with women. Could it be you’re gay?
Higgins, you are weird. My dad had a friend who wanted to swing, he had to talk his wife into it. He lost interest in swinging, she didn’t. They got divorced. That’s something to think about.
Seahawk/Dolphin fan, read Ape’s book. Especially the parts about switching teams.
Hamlet, there is more to marriage than sex, but if you aren’t attracted to your mate the marriage will suffer. Also, having kids usually doesn’t make women skinnier, so take that into consideration. My advice, GTFO, now.
@ Ms. Fantasy Fucked: Don’t you see? You’re in the best fantasy situation possible. If you win, you’re going to feel like a genius for taking everyone down even though you started at a disadvantage. If you lose, you already have an excuse. It’s a no lose situation.
@Hamlet: If you’re not physically attracted to her, then you aren’t lovers, you’re just close friends. I think you’re going to have to find a way to make it clear that you’re not that attracted to her physically and that you can’t see it going anywhere unless you establish some sort of physical chemistry. That or break it off with her, but that could possibly have cataclysmic consequences. I’m of the opinion that everyone can be physically attractive if they work at it. Except for Snooki.
Higgins….. no fucking way dude. Only way this ends well is if you also have a fantasy about fucking your ex-wife which is probably where this all leads to.
i’m just here for the pics.
Thanks for the picture CC. Finally broke my streak of never masturbating at work.
sorry to be the creep to ask this, but who is that fine ass asian chick? all i need is a name to google people.
also, zoloft guy, talk to your doc. i had the VERY same problem but with a different SSRI, switched to lexapro, my little guy works like a champ and all my thoughts are coated in a cool mist of saratonin.
“She’s overweight and plain looking.”
I’d put money on the fact that you are too. You’re bound to live a life alone if you’re a 3 and you’re trying to land an 8.
You even mentioned in your letter that you BOTH are trying to lose weight, get more fit, etc.
It sounds like you really like the girl, and healthy, successful relationships aren’t always predicated on how much sex you get. That’s a very trite and superficial element of a relationship. What if you get married, get in a terrible car accident, are unable to have sex for the rest of your life? Sounds like your woman is who you’d want on your side. And you must have some physical attraction to her, so quit moaning: you’re a chubby chaser. Enjoy it.
Goingnowherefast — try life without the Zoloft, although make sure you get the viagara prescription for some post depression playtime. If you need convincing that getting on Zoloft after being dumped is another example of the ridiculous conversion of ordinary sadness into depression disorders that’s happened in this country, take a look at this: [www.newyorker.com]. Get off the drugs, and start chasing tail!
[i]And as a man, he has a right to marry whomever he chooses.[/i]
Unless he’s gay, of course.
Leonard Lawrence is about to be the most popular guy in his neighborhood. His house is going to be like a Bud Light commercial. “What’s that, you’re 19 year old, Asian sex worker sister is coming to live with you? I’ll be right there.”
Goingnowherefast: Not to sound like Tom Cruise, but if the breakups were the source of your pain, you probably don’t need Zoloft and I’d recommend switching doctors or at least getting a second opinion. Who knows, the second opinion might just have been “get off the goddamn couch.”
Hamlet: I’m 35 (and I take issue with that “older dudes” shit) and I gotta say, you sound pretty insecure, dude. If her looks are a deal-breaker even in theory, then this isn’t the girl for you no matter how many favorite movies and bands you have in common. This isn’t the 19th century, man. I have a 35-year-old friend who is lonely and miserable and it’s his fault. He regularly pulls attractive 20-to-25-year old trim BUT is constantly whining about the 35-year-old-with-two-not-his-kids-golddigging-bitch that got away (with the Range Rover he paid for, all the furniture he bought for the house, and most of his CDs and DVDs.) Point is–he’s lonely and paranoid about dying alone because he idealized that one situation as being the ultimate solution. THAT’S HIS FAULT. You don’t have to be alone, and you definitely don’t have to take your insecurity out on this poor girl when you, me, and KSK all know that as soon as she crosses the line from “somewhat unattractive” to “I won’t fucking touch her” you’re going to cheat on her and/or leave her and break her fucking heart. Uncool. Anyway, you really have to ask yourself how important looks are to you and CAN SHE MAKE YOU HAPPY. Not WILL I BE EMBARRASSED TO BE SEEN WITH HER, which I suspect is another issue.
Don’t mean to yell, but this is a big deal. If you go for the long-term with doubts in your mind, your relationship will fail miserably. Either man up and commit to her, or man up and get out of it.
If someone will tell me who the girl in the picture is, I will cease making commercials.
YM: You just need to stand by. Telling him what you think does him no favors at this point. Either he subconsciously knows and agrees with what you think, he consciously knows it and doesn’t want to admit it, or he’s made up his mind and nothing you say is going to do anything but cause problems between the two of you.
We’ve all had the buddy with the girlfriend who we’ve absolutely despised. The great thing about most of those situations is that the chick eventually is out of the picture. And this sounds like one of those times. So let him fuck up on his own. In a year when it’s blown to hell, and your girlfriend has dumped you for dicking around on locking it down, you guys can go drown your sorrows together.
Ms. Fantasy Fucked – As the only girl in all my fantasy leagues, I say exploit your gender as much as possible. It’s amazing what kinds of crazy trades and draft help you can get from those you’re competing against, through only a little sweet talk (“oh I’m just a girl, I don’t know nearly as much as you do, please help me against [name of random jerk in your league who tries to ruin it for everyone]” blah blah blah).
Trying to please my lady – Going shopping together is a good idea, but if you want to surprise her, start with a Pocket Rocket and go from there.
Leonard Lawrence – First, the serious reply: go to the Miami Herald’s website and search for articles they ran right before Super Bowl about the organizations that were trying to help rescue all the underage sex workers brought to town before the game. There are plenty of resources down here who can help you out, I just can’t remember the names of the groups off the top of my head. Even if your sister-in-law doesn’t necessarily want to go for counseling or whatever, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for you to go talk to some of the organizations yourself, so you can get an idea of what to expect and how to react to her. Now, the not-so-serious reply: Living in Miami has only made me more of a die-hard Eagles fan. You can’t switch teams. Why do you think there are so many Jets fans in South Florida?
Lil Lebowski: hilarious!
Much better advice in this mailbag than last week’s. Guy with ugly, virgin girlfriend: you’d better hit the bricks. She is an unattractive virgin. Drunk sex isn’t the worst thing in the world, but it seems to me you’d have to be drinking heavily each night by 6 PM in order to fulfill your husbandly duties. You don’t want that. Drinking isn’t as fun when you HAVE to do it.
Higgins: you are a freak. I am judging you. Also, I suspect that your wife is a slut, and now that you’ve opened the door to this mess, there will be no recovering from it. If she doesn’t head over to that ex’s place to fuck for your pleasure, she sure as shit is going to do it for her own. And that’s just the start. Know that your marriage is doomed.
Herpes guy: I can’t fault you for wanting to avoid herpes. It shouldn’t be a deal breaker, but yeah, booo herpex.
YM: Why not just go out drinking with him and lay the shit on the table? He can’t possibly get too upset if you’re just talking at the bar. Also, take heart in the fact that you could be wrong about her (I know, it sounds unlikely. I am the first person to mistrust strippers). However, one of my friends got married a few years ago and everyone was SURE he was making a life ruining mistake. Nobody said anything, and now none of us has to feel awkward around him as he lives his very happy life.
To guy with plain virgin girlfriend: Why? I mean, this is America and if someone wants to lock up her vagina until Prince Charming rides into her life, fine, she’s entitled, but I don’t understand why any dude would agree to such an arrangement. I guess it’s because I’m a cranky old atheist, but it just seems antiquated, in the 21st century, to consider marrying somebody you haven’t had sex with.
CC nailed it; you met a fat chick online and “bonded,” but now you’re having doubts, when confronted by the actual person. As well you should. If being attracted to her is a problem now, before you’ve even gotten any, I can’t imagine it will improve after you’re married, and especially after you have kids. Apparently, having a kid can often be the death knell for a couple’s sex life (ironically).
I’ve never been married, so take this advice for what it could possibly be worth, but: lots of people (and esp. the Jesusy types, it seems) like to believe that attraction and sexual desire count for very little in a marriage and all the important shit (good personality, intelligence, similar values/morals, etc.) will make up for serious deficiencies in the sex part. Unless you actually like having sex with someone who turns you on. In which case, the unimportant sex part becomes the most important fucking thing in the world. Then one of the people (or both, sometimes) ends up banging a hooker or stripper or choir boy. Or “suddenly realizes” he/she has been gay all along.
Also, no offense to your sweet girlfriend, but she kinda has to be sweet to you now; there are not a lot of guys out there who will continue to date an overweight woman for 10 months while not getting any sex out of it. Esp. 35-year-old guys. A lot of dudes your age already have one divorce under their belts and are looking to shag everything that moves. You don’t say how old your girlfriend is. I guess “unlikely to do better” depends on what you expect from whatever age group you’re talking about. If your expectation is “virgin under the age of 30,” you’re probably right that you’re unlikely to do better. In America, anyway.
Higgins, She’s going to get plowed by her ex-boyfriend and let you LISTEN ON THE PHONE from 5-hours away? Isn’t your fantasy about watching your wife getting banged? If you want this to happen then they should at least have to do it in front of you.
Also, not for nothing but a lot of times the idea of a fantasy is a lot better than the actuality. Could it be that the idea of your wife fucking some other guy turns you on but the actuality of it does not? In your fantasy the guy is basically a prop to get you off. In actuality it’s just a guy going to town on your wife while you’re on speaker phone with your dick in your hand.
btw, I could have sworn there was a Falco post following this featuring NFL players swearing.
Sorry Under Dog… I jumped the gun. Haven’t got used to this whole “scheduling” jazz. It will be back soon.
Hamlet:
Immediately remove your head from your ass. If you have any qualms at all about marrying this woman — DO NOT DO IT. I say this as a veteran of two failed marriages. I didn’t listen to my gut and married two women I shouldn’t have. I fucked up and I paid for it.
BTW, I will be 50 this year and I’m not jerking it to porn in a rented room. I got off my ass, got in shape and started dating again. I’m currently seeing a dynamite redhead a couple of years younger than I and we’re both having the best sex of our lives.
To goingnowherefast – I was a previous writer to the mailbag with a questions regarding antidepressants and boning. My question revolved around how much to tell a new girlfriend, and in general, am of the opinion that the right ladies will take any news of Zoloft-induced flacidity well.
That said, don’t over-rely on the drugs to sort out your shit. I am now finished with my meds. I viewed them as a situational tool, used mainly to aid in the process of talk therapy with my shrink. I don’t think it’s a good idea to view meds as a solution, just as one of number of possible tools to make yourself happier. Best of luck.
Oh yeah, Higgins. Bad idea. If you want to see your wife get plowed, someone she has emotional attachment to is not the way to do it. You’d be better off collecting email applications from our fellow KSKommentors. Not only is she going to fuck this guy, she’s going to go looking for a guy who actually wants to be a fucker, not a watcher. And the best part is, she’ll get to blame you–and everyone will take her side! Put your foot down and stop this…and maybe ixnay on the antasyfay for a bit, and concentrate on giving your wife some good first-person stiffdicking.
#1 rule of getting married: You have to want to fuck your wife.
DON’T YOU DARE GIVE UP ON THE SEAHAWKS
Higgins: If you want to let your freak flag fly, have fun. But her traveling 5 hours aways to bang a dude while you listen in soundsa lot more like she’s working on her fantasy, not yours. And Rogers, for sure.
Herp Free: My wife and I got together when we were about your age, and we were about as far apart politically as you can get (except I was the raging liberal) and were pretty animated about it. Most people’s politics temper with age and experience (mostly experience) so I thoink you’ll find that if she is the one the politics is not that big of an issue. But the captain raises a very valid point about future kids: make sure you’re on the same page about how you want to raise them/school them.
YM: Support your friend, don’t judge him. And be there for him when every falls apart because he’s fucked.
Horny in DC: I will never understand the line of questioning about how long to wait after jerking it to have good sex. If you have to ask this question, you’re masturbating way too much.
Leonard: Think of it this way: that sweet, young, sexual dynamo in your house IS YOUR SISTER. And to your sports problem, I have lived far away from my boyhood team for longer than I lived in their proximity, and maintaining your allegience can be hard (especially when they hire Pete Carroll). But I can tell you from experience that you will never be as passionate about the new team as you would be about the original.
Does anybody have the name of the woman in that photo, my penis demands answers! Great mailbag.
Hamlet: garon-effin’-teed that she will get bigger as she gets older. And re the “waiting for marriage” part, if you find that you aren’t physically compatible you will be royally hosed. What she is, is a good buddy: if she were a dude you still wouldn’t be gay. I vote that you keep lookin’ until you find a girl to whom you are attracted who wants to have a heterosexual relationship with you.
P.S. The older they get, the more you have to remind yourself that you were/are totally hot for them. If you don’t have that at the start, it doesn’t last. Even if you do have it, you may lose it over time, but if you’re lucky they will wait until they are divorced and re-married to get hog-fat, thereby making it someone else’s problem and making you the WINNAH!! Um, hypothetically.
@ Tyler: Judge me if you must. I understand that my desires are unconventional, to say the least.
@ Aerothermal Heat: When you put it like that…it still sounds hot to me. But I see your and CC’s point.
Great bag this week (that’s what she I can’t finsh this or I’ll have to kill myself)
Goingnowherefast: Speaking of killing myself, I’ve done the SSRI thing too…while sunshine, etc., can make one happier, depression is very real from a chemical imbalance standpoint. The side effects can be real too. Try switching to a different one, or, failing that, more booze. Or if you’re ready to stop, ask your Doc about gradually lowering the dosage. Quitting those cold turkey can fuck you up for a week or two.
Higgins: I’d give you some advice, but I’m in the beginner’s class where I only want ME to have sex with my wife. Good luck with whatever direction you go.
Leonard Lawrence: WHAT IS YOUR MAJOR MALFUNCTION?
Hamlet: Drive the car before you buy the car. Sex is an important part of a marriage (or any long-term relationship) despite what The God Squad says. Break that ice, then you can decide whether you’re attracted to her. As for the fat thing, again, if you’re worried now, it ain’t gonna get better. (I say that on behalf of my wife, not me.)
@Goingnowhere: Ditch the Zoloft. It’s only a mindset that you’ve been hooked into thinking is going to ‘make’ you feel better. The only thing that will cure your broken heart and mind is time. Time. Not even moving thousands of miles away helps. You have to live with the loss every day, deal with it every day, and put it behind you. Realize that it will never come again, that it will never be there again, accept it – and just move on. Wake up every day, breath, put one foot in front of the other, and know that in the end, only YOU can make yourself happy.
Once you are happy with yourself, it will show on the outside – and another woman will see that, think its an attractive quality about you, and hopefully bed you. Unless you become drunk and bitter like me. Don’t do that.
To the gentleman who wants to buy his girl a vibrator-it would be a great gift, seeing as they’re slightly expensive and yet incredibly rewarding. But as to the type? You’re best taking CC’s advice and buying it with your girlfriend. She may want something that’s angled toward her g-spot, or one that focuses on her clit, or a vibrator that emits the voice of Alan Rickman while she comes. You won’t know until you ask her, and she’ll probably find it hot to shop for it with you.
Thanks for the advice everybody. I agree that anti-depressants are not the ONLY solution to dealing with depression and they should absolutely be combined with sun, exercise, and as thepiratesloth said, time.
However, I have found that it has been a tremendous help to me for reasons that weren’t clearly expressed in my letter. I’ve actually been wrestling with depressive tendencies for much of my life and I’ve ignored it. After many years of people who had experience with it telling me I should try, I gave it a shot.
The results have actually been spectacular. I don’t plan on staying on the stuff forever, in fact I only want to give it about a year or so. But, it has helped me alot.
I think I probably will end up switching to a different drug.
Anyway, thanks for reading and chiming in yall.
And no, Will Leitch’s Unfinished Book. I am not gay. I said I was having OCCASIONAL trouble getting it up. I didn’t say that I was “erection problems with girls.” It was an easy joke to go for though, I get it.
Hardyfugginhar.
Mikie Hara.
Have at it.
Wow, what a lovely young lady in that picture. I’m sorry was there a mailbag this week?
To Mr. Miami…
I’m moving from NY to SF in a couple months. You better believe I’ll be sticking with my hometown teams in my new home, even though it will mean expensive TV packages and finding a NYC friendly bar for sporting events.
It would be nice if you could just ditch Zoloft (or other antidepressants) and just “get off the couch” or whatever, but the thing is that it is easier said than done – especially with a clinical depression. It’s true that getting out more helps, but in some cases you need something to get over the bumb, and antidepressants does that.
Having said that I agree that a change of medication, or maybe a lowering of the dose, could help, but you should never do anything of that sort without consulting a doctor, of course.
ZOLOFT guy. Read a book entitled “Wherever you go There you are” by Jon Kabat Zinn.
It’s an introduction to mindfulness meditation. If you give it the old school try, you may be able to rid yourself ( or limit those ) crazy impulses and thoughts that caused you to seek help in the first place.
And if it works for you, then as an added bonus you will regain full usage of your johnson.
Depression guy – Who prescribed Zoloft? Was it a regular MD or a Headshrinker? If not a Headshrinker, you should see one to verify you really need it. If it was a Headshrinker, you should talk to him about the effects on your sexy time. There are quite a few anti-depressants available. You will probably be able to find one that keeps you happy and lets your equipment function. Get some Viagra in the meantime.
@Howie-
All the good NY bars are in the Tenderloin part of SF…there or Hunter’s Point. Always happy to help!
@goingnowherefast: I have lots of experience in this area, and I’ll just reiterate what some of the others have said. There are about 20 antidepressants out there, and Zoloft has the reputation for having the worst sexual side effects out of all of them. Unless you plan on quitting the meds really soon, then you should plan on switching your meds to something that doesn’t have nearly as bad side effects. Zoloft is so notorious for sexual side effects that my opinion is that it should be taken off of the market. (I am not a medical professional, so take that for what it’s worth…)
Unfortunately, the period where you’re tapering off of Zoloft and going on the new med can be bad. Depression and anxiety can hit hard. Be prepared for it, and keep in mind that it’s temporary, and that once you’re on the new med, things will be better AND your johnson will work. And DO NOT go off of Zoloft cold turkey. Bad times. Really bad times.
Unfortunately, I’ll need antidepressants for the rest of my life. It doesn’t sound like you fit into that category. I wish you the best of luck for the future, and I hope you’ll be totally off of the meds before too long.
Weirdo Fetish Guy, it sounds to me like your fantasy is to watch your wife get, you know, POUNDED. An ex-boyfriend isn’t going to do that. He’s going to “make love” to her. If you are OK with that, then so be it.
#1 rule of getting married: You have to want to fuck your wife.
bravo.
Leonard Lawrence: I salut you for your military service, and and the generosity you are showing for taking in teenage SIL and trying to give her a better life. You have my upmost respect for that.
But as a Seahawks fan, I hope you get buttraped by a surprisingly-aggressive manatee while your SIL is there giving Wayne Huizenga a blow job. If I didn’t bow out after that horrible Darryl Tapp trade, then you have to stay on board as well.
Herp Free, political differences shouldn’t matter unless one of you is the type that thinks that “the other side” of the political fence are not simply mistaken about what policies are best, but are actually immoral people. And it’s ok to be a casual fan of a team, but you have to act accordingly. Don’t be the guy who wears a jersey, yells loudly and talks a lot of trash when his team wins, but shrugs and says “eh, I’m not really a big fan” when they lose.
Slash: “I’ve never been married, so take this advice for what it could possibly be worth, but: lots of people (and esp. the Jesusy types, it seems) like to believe that attraction and sexual desire count for very little in a marriage and all the important shit (good personality, intelligence, similar values/morals, etc.) will make up for serious deficiencies in the sex part.”
And yet, as Dan Savage would say, those same people would freak out if their spouse did that unimportant stuff with someone else…
I really can’t fathom marrying someone who you don’t find physically desirable. Isn’t that what the phrase “let’s just be friends” was made for?
@goingnowherefast
If you are having impotence problems with Zoloft, go to your doctor and tell him about it. There’s an antidepressant called Welbutrin (generic called Buproprion) that is just as effective as Zoloft or any other SSRI but does not cause the sexual side effects.
Slash: “lots of people (and esp. the Jesusy types, it seems) like to believe that attraction and sexual desire count for very little in a marriage”
That seriously maybe the dumbest shit I’ve ever read on this site. It’s as accurate as saying atheists like to shove food up their ass and shit out their mouth. As someone who was married in a church, and had to take marriage classes prior to the wedding, we had a couple of classes dedicated to the awesomeness of sex, and how it’s tremendously important to a healthy, happy marriage, using *gasp* passages of the bible. I’m not much of a Christian believer, and I believe everyone has a right to believe in whatever they want, but, don’t be THAT kind of atheist.
@ Herpee Free: If that voice keeps telling you to get out, get out. It seems to me that you are already checking out with some of those silly excuses.
@ MS. Fantasy Fucked: Rebuild that team like a champ. Fantasy Football isn’t about gender, it’s about knowing football. Don’t be that guy (or in your case, girl). It’ll be fun. If you know as much as you claim, it sounds like you’ll make things interesting this year, and will compete the next season.
@Hamlet: Sounds like you’re not exactly Brad Pitt, either. Bad knees is just a poor excuse. You know what is great exercise and has little to no impact on your knees? Walking. Have her go to the gym. There are tons of exercise machines that are easier on the knees than running/jogging. Also, slowly change your diets. If you switch your diet completley, you won’t stick with it. But if you make gradual food changes, you’ll stick with it. Finally, watch the TV show the Biggest loser. Every episode is inspiring cause they have people much bigger than you and your g/f doing crazy shit, with a lot worse health. They also offer tips, recipes and advice to lose weight while eating really good. Remember, weight can be lost by anyone. When she losses weight, she’ll probably look better and will feel more inclined to take care of herself.
Speaking as another guy with a hot younger Japanese sister-in-law, it sounds like you’re pawning off YOUR potential attraction for her as HER potential attraction for you. Sounds like YOU’RE scared YOU’LL misbehave.
Fact is, if she’s hot, that means your wife is too. And that’s a good thing. Just remember, if lil sis comes to stay with you and you get turned on occasionally (and you probably will), YOU’RE ALREADY WITH THE MORE PULLED-TOGETHER SISTER WHO IS ALSO HOT!
Do not give in to temptation. No harm in thinking about it (repressing the thoughts will only make them stronger), but don’t act on those thoughts. Just…. walk away.
Also, Pete Carroll is a dbag and won’t succeed in SEA.
Goingnowherefest – My bad, was a too easy joke to make. It was actually more directed at being into the hipster chicks – when I see (male) hipsters, I go into a blind rage, wanting to beat them to the ground and choke them out with their ridiculous skinny jeans. For the females, I just “tsk tsk” softly and shake my head. But I am old and embittered, so whatever floats your boat, man. With all the advice herein, hopefully you will be giving a hipster chick a good snoggering before you know it.
@ Leonard Lawrence
Might be the only one responding to your football question LOL. I lived in NW Indiana until I was 4 or 5 when me pops joined the military. at around 10 we made it to Ft. Campbell and WGN had Cubs games on all the time. My cousin, with whom I was rather close though very far away, was a big Cubbie fan. So too, then, was I. I followed my team until I was 13 or 14 then we moved to Germany. NO BASEBALL until I was about 17 when I moved back to NWI…For some reason, I attached to the Sox…I still can’t even explain this…In the years since I have gravitated back to the Cubbies.
I can understand switching allegiances and noone understanding your plight!
BTW, I don’t harbor the North/South rivalry too much. Sure when they play, I want the Cubbies to win, but I sort of like to see the Sox to do well.
“There’s an antidepressant called Welbutrin (generic called Buproprion) that is just as effective as Zoloft or any other SSRI but does not cause the sexual side effects.”
Oh, there are definite sexual side effects, just not bad ones. I know two women who took Wellbutrin and would occasionally have spontaneous orgasms. Imagine it. Just sitting there at work, doing boring stuff, and all of the sudden your nether regions explode for no reason at all. Yeah, those ladies loved their antidepressant, let me tell you.
On the bad side, Wellbutrin can cause anxiety in some people.