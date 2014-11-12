Exclusive ‘Batman/Superman’ Sketches, Iron Man, And Other Comics Of Note, November 12th

She-Hulk defends Captain America’s honor, Tony Stark is a douche, Batgirl beats up some cosplayers, and we’ve got some exclusive sketches from Batman/Superman to top it off in our look at this week’s notable comic books.

The Kitchen #1

Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle start a hard-bitten noir miniseries set in Hell’s Kitchen of the 1970s, where the wives of some small-time mob hoods take over collecting on their husbands’ rounds. Needless to say, things do not go according to plan. Masters delivers a fairly compulsive read, while Doyle has some fun with the styles and look of the ’70s, helped by Jordie Bellaire’s colors. Not anything unique yet in the noir subgenre of comics, but worth a read if you like crime comics.

The Superior Iron Man #1

Part of the fallout of Axis? Tony Stark is a greedy, selfish dick. And it’s… an intriguing turn, certainly. Admittedly, it’s strange to see a book from Marvel so directly confront a regional social issue like the gentrification of San Francisco, and in truth, I can already hear readers piping up to wonder why anybody outside San Francisco would care. But it’s a good story, first and foremost, with Marvel bringing a DC crew, Tom Taylor and Yildiray Cinar, to revamp Tony. It’s a good choice, and, of course, a fun read.

All-New Captain America #1

The Falcon, Redwing, and the new Nomad team up to apply some Cap-like boot to some HYDRA ass. In truth, Rick Remender and Stuart Immonen aren’t reinventing the wheel, here, so it’s more about the characterization, which is tight and engaging, than the twists in the plot. Still, even if the cynical side of us all knows Sam won’t be hefting the shield forever, it’s fun to see him lead the way and kick HYDRA to the curb. There’s even a funny cameo, which I won’t spoil. Well worth a read for Cap fans.

Spider-Verse #1

I confess, I’m not following this crossover particularly closely. But I am enjoying the multiple riffs Marvel is letting its creative teams take on the origins of Spider-Man, and this book ranges across a surprising number of styles, ideas, and techniques. Granted most of them are not terribly serious, but leave it to Dan Slott to come up with an in-canon explanation for why the Spider-Man newspaper strip isn’t involved in this crossover and create an entire universe just for those Hostess Fruit Pie ads Marvel will never live down. If you’ve got any fondness for Spider-Man, this is worth the $5.

Drifter #1

Ivan Brandon and Nic Klein deliver a fairly straightforward space Western, an odd little minitrend at Image these days. While Klein’s art is often quite beautiful and detailed, and Brandon’s script gives a lot of character to our protagonist, a stranded ship captain, the overall plot is a little too vague to make the cliffhanger at the end serve as a hook.

The Resurrectionists #1

Fred Van Lente, Maurizio Rosenzweig, and Moreno Dinisio deliver a heist story that’s a bit unusual, in that a group of people have been trying to pull off the same heist for thousands of years… and are continually reincarnated to make it happen. And Van Lente pays off the ideas in ways you might not expect, making this odd, but definitely unique, book worth a read.

Grindhouse: Drive In, Bleed Out #1

Alex De Campi’s exploitation-genre two-parters get started again, and bring R.M. Guera along for the ride. This time, she abandons the mashup concept for straight horror with a Christmas theme, and frankly the book’s better for it. The good (albeit creepy) ideas have room to breathe and be fully developed, making for a much better story and giving Guera far more to do. A welcome improvement to an offbeat book, and highly recommended.

The Bigger Bang #1

D.J. Kirkbride and Vassilis Gogtzilas deliver a cosmic superhero story that’s aiming to be intriguing and dark… but a little too often comes off vague and murky. Part of this is Gogtzilas’ artwork, which can be somewhat abstract and scratchy; it’s an interesting, even appealing, style, but it’s not a terribly clear one. Similarly, Kirkbride obviously wants to be huge with his script, but it doesn’t quite come together; why, precisely, our hero is feared as a monster isn’t terribly clear yet, except that he was born at the end of the current universe. Or something. Like I said, vague. But ambitious, so it deserves kudos for that if nothing else.

Deep State #1

Justin Jordan and Ariela Kristantina deliver an X-Files-ish book with the rather refreshing take of government employees actually acting like government employees. Seriously, Jordan nails how local cops and the like would actually react to these situations, and it’s a welcome switch from the usual. Beyond that, it’s a fairly straightforward horror book, and has a certain sardonic humor that makes it a bit lighter of a read. Worth picking up, if you like tales of men in black and UFOs.

Archer And Armstrong: The One Percent #1

Ray Fawkes and Joe Eisma take on the ridiculous guys in the bull masks from Valiant’s funniest team book in this one shot. Which is essentially an episode of Archer, except our… hero is probably the wrong word here. Our protagonist has absolutely no illusions about being a terrible, entitled turd. He’s just very angry, very rich and, most dangerously, very, very smart. A breezy, darkly funny read and not to be missed.