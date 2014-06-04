Exclusive Preview: MAD And Sergio Aragones Take On ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

It was only a matter of time before the Usual Gang of Idiots took on Cap and his misadventures with Hydra. But instead of their usual roasting, they instead decided to put Sergio Aragones on it, in MAD #528.

The result is, well, Aragones has a point with these:

He’s also got an opinion with what people would actually think after the end of the Nick Fury fight:

and why Cap is passing on the left:

.

Here’s the full spread, for the full effect:

If you want more Aragones, you can subscribe to MAD. The latest issue arrives June 17th.

