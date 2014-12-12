Exclusive: See How Grant Morrison Will End ‘The Multiversity!’

Grant Morrison has been on a stunning creative tear with The Multiversity, not only hopping between universes, but telling unique, standalone stories meditating on everything from celebrity culture to the return of the Freedom Fighters. What’s in store for the blowout finale? Well, we’ve got an exclusive showing you precisely that, with the full solicits and the cover for each of the final two issues.
THE MULTIVERSITY: ULTRA COMICS #1
Written by GRANT MORRISON
Art by DOUG MAHNKE and CHRISTIAN ALAMY
Cover by DOUG MAHNKE
1:10 B&W Variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE
1:25 Variant cover by DUNCAN ROULEAU
1:50 Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
1:100 Variant cover by GRANT MORRISON
On sale MARCH 18 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T
The penultimate chapter of the greatest adventure in DC’s history is here!
The acclaimed FINAL CRISIS team of Grant Morrison and Doug Mahnke reunite for a story so big it could only take place in the real world – that’s right, Earth-33 is back!
With the Multiverse under attack, a team of scientists create one final savior to take on the otherworldly threat…and its name is Ultra Comics! Literally held in your hands, one being will attempt to halt the annihilation of creation – and you, the reader, will have a front-row seat as you become an integral part of the resistance!
It’s another exciting, experimental story told by two of today’s top creators! You won’t want to miss this exciting issue which acts as chapter eight of THE MULTIVERSITY storyline.
THE MULTIVERSITY #2
Written by GRANT MORRISON
Art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO
1:10 B&W Variant cover by IVAN REIS
1:25 Variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED
1:50 Variant cover by JOHN ROMITA, JR. and KLAUS JANSON
1:100 Variant cover by GRANT MORRISON
Advance solicit • On sale APRIL 1 • 56 pg, FC, $5.99 US • RATED T
Every event in the history of the DC Universe has been leading to this! The final chapter of the greatest adventure of all time is here!
Issue #1 artist Ivan Reis reteams with mastermind Grant Morrison to end THE MULTIVERSITY and bring together the greatest and bravest heroes of the DC Multiverse to fight one last battle. But more than just some cabal of super-villains, they face the greatest evil that ever existed. An evil so massive, they actually may not stand a chance!
Who are the mystic Justice League of Earth-13 and what role does their leader Super Demon play in the crisis rising all around them? What shocking secret motivates the dark, nightmare henchmen known as The Gentry? And what is the final fate of Nix Uotan – the Super-God?!
You cannot miss this final, stunning chapter of Grant Morrison’s ultimate super hero epic!
Take note, by the way, of the cover to The Multiversity #1. If you’d like to stay on top of these one shots, Morrison’s take on the Marvel Family will be arriving next week.
Oh, this event has been just soooo good. In a way it takes me back to Seven Soldiers which remain my favorite “big comic book event” of all time.
I am trying so hard to understand this book, yet I am failing.
The art has been very hit or miss for me, only the Society of Super-Heroes issue has really impressed me.
Looking forward to the Thunderworld issue, though.
You didn’t like Frank Quitely’s work on the Pax Americana one-shot? Man, I thought he did an amazing job with that one.
Eh, he’s art isn’t really my speed. A little too Peter Chung for my taste.
Of course, I’m the type of person who just wishes Cliff Chiang could draw every single title, so…
Yep. I want to dress as Long Coat Batman.
Is this apart from the New 52? Cause holy shit this makes it more confusing.
Yeah, it’s separate. Sort of. The concept has been brewing for a while and plays off the concept that there are 52 Earths, with a one-shot taking place in each of them. The only real factor tying them together is the cursed comic book hopping between universes, which we get to read in the penultimate chapter.
Mostly I’m just enjoying the ride. Pax Americana was the single best one-shot of the year, for me.