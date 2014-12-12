Exclusive: See How Grant Morrison Will End ‘The Multiversity!’

Grant Morrison has been on a stunning creative tear with The Multiversity, not only hopping between universes, but telling unique, standalone stories meditating on everything from celebrity culture to the return of the Freedom Fighters. What’s in store for the blowout finale? Well, we’ve got an exclusive showing you precisely that, with the full solicits and the cover for each of the final two issues.

THE MULTIVERSITY: ULTRA COMICS #1

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by DOUG MAHNKE and CHRISTIAN ALAMY

Cover by DOUG MAHNKE

1:10 B&W Variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE

1:25 Variant cover by DUNCAN ROULEAU

1:50 Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:100 Variant cover by GRANT MORRISON

On sale MARCH 18 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T

The penultimate chapter of the greatest adventure in DC’s history is here!

The acclaimed FINAL CRISIS team of Grant Morrison and Doug Mahnke reunite for a story so big it could only take place in the real world – that’s right, Earth-33 is back!

With the Multiverse under attack, a team of scientists create one final savior to take on the otherworldly threat…and its name is Ultra Comics! Literally held in your hands, one being will attempt to halt the annihilation of creation – and you, the reader, will have a front-row seat as you become an integral part of the resistance!

It’s another exciting, experimental story told by two of today’s top creators! You won’t want to miss this exciting issue which acts as chapter eight of THE MULTIVERSITY storyline.

THE MULTIVERSITY #2

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

1:10 B&W Variant cover by IVAN REIS

1:25 Variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

1:50 Variant cover by JOHN ROMITA, JR. and KLAUS JANSON

1:100 Variant cover by GRANT MORRISON

Advance solicit • On sale APRIL 1 • 56 pg, FC, $5.99 US • RATED T

Every event in the history of the DC Universe has been leading to this! The final chapter of the greatest adventure of all time is here!

Issue #1 artist Ivan Reis reteams with mastermind Grant Morrison to end THE MULTIVERSITY and bring together the greatest and bravest heroes of the DC Multiverse to fight one last battle. But more than just some cabal of super-villains, they face the greatest evil that ever existed. An evil so massive, they actually may not stand a chance!

Who are the mystic Justice League of Earth-13 and what role does their leader Super Demon play in the crisis rising all around them? What shocking secret motivates the dark, nightmare henchmen known as The Gentry? And what is the final fate of Nix Uotan – the Super-God?!

You cannot miss this final, stunning chapter of Grant Morrison’s ultimate super hero epic!

Take note, by the way, of the cover to The Multiversity #1. If you’d like to stay on top of these one shots, Morrison’s take on the Marvel Family will be arriving next week.