Exclusive: Watch Riker Chase The Ensigns In This Gag Reel For ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

Star Trek has given us many wonderful things. Hope for the future. A dream of space travel. And, of course, a lot of actors goofing off, as this gag reel shows us.
Included on the upcoming seventh season Blu-ray release of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the gag reel is some of season seven’s greatest misses, including Jean-Luc busting out the profanity, Geordi being mildly embarrassed on camera, and Riker doing what we always knew he did once the camera was out of range:
It’s all part of the season seven release, coming out December 2nd. In the meantime, try avoid Riker, ensigns.
My God, the Riker-Ensign memes will be limitless.
I made that GIF like, three hours ago and I still laugh incredibly hard at it.
I like to think Riker did that on a regular basis.
