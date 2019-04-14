Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp Went Down Across The Globe For Several Hours

News & Culture Writer
04.14.19

Getty Image

Exactly a month after Facebook and two of its social media subsidiaries, Instagram and WhatsApp, went down for a prolonged outage in March, all three were facing serious downtime early Sunday morning. Unlike these previous issues, however, Sunday’s global outage only lasted a few hours. As of this writing, all three social media platforms appear to be working in areas where they previously were not, including the United States and Europe. This being the internet, of course, that didn’t stop users from turning to Twitter.

In a statement to The Verge, a Facebook spokesperson briefly outlined what had happened and assured users that all of the apps were now working:

“Earlier today, some people may have experienced trouble connecting to the family of apps,” says a Facebook spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “The issue has since been resolved; we’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

The company’s assurances notwithstanding, affected users with Twitter accounts were quick to jump on that platform’s typical reactionary model and poke fun at Facebook et al. for their downtime:

