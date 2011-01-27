Fallout: New Vegas Fan Film, 16-Minutes Worth of Win

01.27.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Just days after bringing you a Half-Life fan film, I’m proud to say we’ve got another video game-induced theatrical attempt to round out your week. This time, on Masterpiece Theatre, we explore the radiated wastelands of Fallout: New Vegas, thanks to VTFilms and their 16-minute short Fallout: Nuka Break. Not gonna’ lie, if you say that fast enough it kind of sounds racially insensitive.

Where normally I relish in how crappy a fan film usually is, but unfortunately Fallout: Nuka Break sets itself apart from the scabs because, dare I say, it’s actually pretty damn good!

Join Twig (Zack Finfrock), a former Vault 10 Dweller, as he searches the barren wasteland of eastern California for ice-cold Nuka Cola. Along for the ride is Ben (Aaron Giles), a radiation-ravaged ghoul, and Scarlett (Tybee Diskin), a sexy former slave. Together, the three attempt to survive both the harsh wastes and a relentless group of bounty hunters while trying to find the coveted beverage — Nuka Cola. [CrackaJack]

If you’re a Fallout fan, then you’re going to truly enjoy joining Twig and the rest of his motley crew on their expedition. The special effects and visuals are really well done -whether you like it or not, this production actually seems like they knew what they were doing. Loaded with lots of Fallout references and features -gadgets and VATS- Fallout: Nuka Cola adds a really enjoyable live-action experience, while still offering homage to the award winning franchise.

Video after the jump:

Around The Web

TAGSFallout: New VegasFallout: Nuka Breakfan films

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP