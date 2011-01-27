Fallout: New Vegas Fan Film, 16-Minutes Worth of Win

Just days after bringing you a Half-Life fan film, I’m proud to say we’ve got another video game-induced theatrical attempt to round out your week. This time, on Masterpiece Theatre, we explore the radiated wastelands of Fallout: New Vegas, thanks to VTFilms and their 16-minute short Fallout: Nuka Break. Not gonna’ lie, if you say that fast enough it kind of sounds racially insensitive.

Where normally I relish in how crappy a fan film usually is, but un fortunately Fallout: Nuka Break sets itself apart from the scabs because, dare I say, it’s actually pretty damn good!

Join Twig (Zack Finfrock), a former Vault 10 Dweller, as he searches the barren wasteland of eastern California for ice-cold Nuka Cola. Along for the ride is Ben (Aaron Giles), a radiation-ravaged ghoul, and Scarlett (Tybee Diskin), a sexy former slave. Together, the three attempt to survive both the harsh wastes and a relentless group of bounty hunters while trying to find the coveted beverage — Nuka Cola. [CrackaJack]

If you’re a Fallout fan, then you’re going to truly enjoy joining Twig and the rest of his motley crew on their expedition. The special effects and visuals are really well done -whether you like it or not, this production actually seems like they knew what they were doing. Loaded with lots of Fallout references and features -gadgets and VATS- Fallout: Nuka Cola adds a really enjoyable live-action experience, while still offering homage to the award winning franchise.

Video after the jump: