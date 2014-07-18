Unreal: Couple Who Lost Son & Daughter-In-Law In Flight MH370 Crash Also Lost Family In Flight MH17 Crash

An Australian family who lost their son and daughter-in-law when Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 went missing in March is grieving once again after Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down while flying over war-torn eastern Ukraine.

Irene and George Burrows have been mourning the loss of their son Rodney and daughter-in-law Mary (pictured above) for the last four months. Yesterday, they received word that their step-granddaughter Maree Rizk and her husband Albert were killed in the MH17 explosion:

Irene’s son Greg Burrows said while it was not his role to make a formal statement on behalf of the family, he said the latest loss had shocked the family deeply. “It has been a very trying day,” he told The Courier Mail. “This has just blown everyone clean out of the water.”

Previously, the Burrows family spoke about their heartbreak at the failed search for MH370: “We dearly love and will miss our Mum and Dad,” Rodney and Mary’s son Jayden said in a statement in March. “The love and compassion that they shared and their priority of putting their family first will help us get through this together. We are heartbroken this stage of their life has been cut short.”

Our thoughts continue to be with everyone suffering as a result of the Flight MH17 tragedy.