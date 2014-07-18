Unreal: Couple Who Lost Son & Daughter-In-Law In Flight MH370 Crash Also Lost Family In Flight MH17 Crash

An Australian family who lost their son and daughter-in-law when Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 went missing in March is grieving once again after Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down while flying over war-torn eastern Ukraine.
Irene and George Burrows have been mourning the loss of their son Rodney and daughter-in-law Mary (pictured above) for the last four months. Yesterday, they received word that their step-granddaughter Maree Rizk and her husband Albert were killed in the MH17 explosion:
Irene’s son Greg Burrows said while it was not his role to make a formal statement on behalf of the family, he said the latest loss had shocked the family deeply.
“It has been a very trying day,” he told The Courier Mail. “This has just blown everyone clean out of the water.”
Previously, the Burrows family spoke about their heartbreak at the failed search for MH370: “We dearly love and will miss our Mum and Dad,” Rodney and Mary’s son Jayden said in a statement in March. “The love and compassion that they shared and their priority of putting their family first will help us get through this together. We are heartbroken this stage of their life has been cut short.”
Our thoughts continue to be with everyone suffering as a result of the Flight MH17 tragedy.
Losing a step-grandchild is the worst pain of all. Worse than losing your luggage.
-must fight uncontrollable urge to ADD COMMENT-
If this whole thing wasn’t horrible enough, there were 2 dogs on the flight too :(
Dude, 290 people were shot out of the sky and may kick off a land war between russia and the ukraine. No one gives a shit about 2 dogs. We euthanize about 2,000 of them every day because they are inconvenient or unwanted.
Brittabot totally Britta’d that comment.
80 kids as well
yeah no shit hingle, 189 of my fellow citizens were on the plane, I could have very easily had family on it. I know it’s fucking horrible. I was just pointing it out
Hey man, terrible tragedy. let’s not forget that a couple of stray cats were hit by the wreckage. I think a couple of fish may die from the fuel spillage as well.
congratulations on being so enlightened. I’m sorry I’m able to care about more than one thing at the same time
Start working from home! Great job for students, stay-at-home moms or anyone needing an extra income… You only need a computer and a reliable internet connection… Make $90 hourly and up to $12000 a month by following link at the bottom and signing up… You can have your first check by the end of this week……… 2.gp/RT
Unbelievably sad. Not wanting to sound insensitive, but can someone work out the odds of this happening, considering the percentage of the world’s population killed in both crashes and the likely number of people in this couple’s family? I would imagine the number would have about 10-12 digits, but my maths is limited.
I’m on business in DC, and I left some flowers at the Dutch embassy. Lots of other tourists and locals have as well.