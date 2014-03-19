If They Could Transform: The Delorean, Ecto-1, And More Famous Movie And TV Vehicles As Transformers

What would the most beloved vehicles in pop culture history look like as Transformers? That’s the question artist Darren “Rawlsy” Rawlings answers with his “If They Could Transform” series of illustrations, which features Transformer-fied versions of famous movie and TV rides like the Back to the Future Delorean, the Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1, Scooby Doo and the gang’s Mystery Machine and even the Ninja Turtles’ Party Wagon.

Rawlsy was kind enough to let us publish the entire series below. You can check out more of Rawlsy’s work at Thinkmore Studios, as well as his Tumblr, Deviantart, and blog.

