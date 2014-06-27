The FF In The ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Might Stand For Something Else

Josh Trank debuted on movie screens as a director with Chronicle, a surprisingly thoughtful and even melancholy found-footage movie about teens gaining superpowers and losing control. But there’s no way he’d try that gimmick twice, right? Apparently not, if a recent interview with Fox’s head of production is any indication.
The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Emma Watts, president of production for Fox, and when asked about Trank and his upcoming Fantastic Four movie, she had this to say:
We’re making a big bet for 2015 with The Fantastic Four and director Josh Trank. To me, the key is the originality of the filmmakers and the choices they make. Josh is another really interesting example, who is using the vision he gave us in Chronicle to reinvent a franchise he’s loved his whole life.
Will the Fantastic Four reboot have any of the same found-footage feel that Chronicle did?
It’s Josh, so it can’t not have that feel. That’s his talent, that’s what he does, and that’s what excites him about it.
So, what, Johnny has a GoPro strapped to his forehead? Ben Grimm accidentally crushes a camcorder? We’re not really sure how the whole “found footage” gimmick is going to work here. Then again, Trank did manage to have it come together logically, even in the climax of a movie with two people kicking each other’s asses across Seattle.
And hey, it could be The Reed Richards Ego Project and it’d still be a better movie than Rise of the Silver Surfer. So we’ll just keep that in mind, especially when the trailer debuts sometime this year.
STAHP IT STAAAAHHHHP
‘LAME ON!
Credit where credit’s due, the Thing looks pretty badass in that Roger Corman version.
He looks like he is about to kick the Human Torch’s ass.
It is not that bad if you view it more like a 1990 marvel tv movie. Way better than Captain America vs. Italian Red Skull or David Hasselhoff vs Hydra.
What kills me, and the documentary about it just makes it worse, is that the cast cares and tries really hard, and it’s actually kinda fun. Cheesy as hell, made for a dollar fifty, but everybody enjoys themselves. And then it got flung in the back of a closet and currently only exists as a bootleg at conventions. It’s a shame.
@Dan Seitz The effects are goofy but its got charm. I mean it had more character development than the last 2 spider-man movies.
I doubt Fox is really going to let it happen. With a film like this the studios will probably play it safe and shoot it like A standard action film. I could see the found footage idea being used during the accident that causes their powers but that is about all.
Honestly, from that quote, it almost sounds like it’s what the studio wants, rather than what Trank might want. After all, they choose the script.
My gut says that this won’t be a found footage film, if anything, it just means we can expect a lot of handheld shots. Maybe. Who knows. It’s such a puff answer.
I wouldn’t mind the accident being a found-footage bit, because honestly it’s really hard to make that anything other than really dopey at this point. But the whole movie? Man, I hope not, but that’s sure what it sounds like.
I clicked on this article hoping for it to be about them deciding to go with the Future Foundation. Instead I find out I’m getting a Johnny Storm POV Porno. Great.
That porno should be called Johnny Storm Brings the Thunder. Either that or Wildfire the story of super Gonorrhea.
It could be a gay porno called Flame On: Johnny Experiments
At least the casting of a black guy makes more sense now
FUCK. I will never understand the obsession with found footage movies. Thanks, Blair Witch.
I’d hazard a guess that the Fox exec either a) hasn’t actually seen Chronical or b) doesn’t really know what ‘found footage’ means…
Come on, the head of one of the biggest movie studios in the world, putting out dozens of movies across several labels every year?
Oh, wait, it’s Fox. OK, actually, fair point.
I don’t know maybe his vision will be to really play up a bitter friendship between Doom/Richards like the stress tested/broken friendship of the two cousins in Chronicle?
That I wouldn’t mind.
@Dan Seitz If you want to do a new twist on the Fantastic Four at least movie wise. i would focus on Reed/Doom more than Reed/Grim which has kind of always been the focus of the movies.
As much as I actually liked Julian McMahon the movie really did his Doom a disservice. Hell the cheap 1994 movie did do a better job explaining thier relationship than the Million dollar 2005 movie.
On the bright side, I now have the lowest of expectations for this movie… At least it will be hard for me to be disappointed.
simple:
H.E.R.B.I.E. is filming the entire thing.
This is going to be such a huge disaster that Fox will eventually sell the rights back to Marvel, won’t they?
If that’s what it takes to get Doom back in the “good” Marvel film universe where he belongs, then by God I hope this is the worst movie in the history of movies.
This. I want that to happen so badly, I am willing to make sure my entire family doesn’t even buy it on Blu-ray. Anything for Fox to be convinced to sell their rights back to Marvel.