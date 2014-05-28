Father Of Santa Barbara Shooting Victim To Politicians: ‘I Don’t Care About Your Sympathy’

Whenever there’s a terrible tragedy involving guns, weather, or pretty much anything, you can be certain that politicians will hijack the story within a few days and politicize it. However, before that, people will blame it on the killer being gay or on Seth Rogen or something.
That said, the father of Santa Barbara victim Christopher Michaels-Martinez spoke to the media and dropped truth all over gun-loving politicians and the NRA. It’s moving, sad, and pretty much all the emotions rolled into one. From Washington Post:
“I don’t care about your sympathy. I don’t give a s— that you feel sorry for me,” Richard Martinez said during an extensive interview, his face flushed as tears rolled down. “Get to work and do something. I’ll tell the president the same thing if he calls me. Getting a call from a politician doesn’t impress me.”
Watch the video below for a full glimpse of how angry he is. Everything about this is tragic.
Gun debate shitstorm inbound.
I’m already waiting for the story by CNN: “It’s been one year since the mass shooting…blah blah…the gun debate….blah blah…nothing has been passed…”
I know people hate the idea of gun control out of principal. But seriously our countries ridiculously easy to get around gun laws are getting worse not better, and yet we can’t talk about guns its always too soon and it is frustrating as fuck as an american who doesn’t mind people have guns, but thinks maybe universal background checks wouldn’t be 19 fucking 84.
There should be no debate. All guns should be banned. Only tridents should be allowed
Brick killed a guy!
I would like to sympathize with him but he raised a monster. So no, fuck him.
He raised a kid who was murdered? So he’s a monster? Did you even read/watch any of this?
Yeah, how dare that monster be in a deli and get in the way of that poor other kids bullets. He was trying to shoot up women not guys.
Yeah I think you got wrong guy here, ya goof.
I *almost* feel bad for CottonCandy, because he would probably like to delete this comment, but Uproxx doesn’t give us that option.
That being said… seriously, if you’re going to judge someone, you’d better make sure you actually know who they are and what they have or haven’t done.
@Pencil-Necked Geek But you can always say, “I fucked up, sorry”. And then change your user name.
Also, this dad is simply amazing in face of tragedy. The more I hear from him, the more I am blown away.
The victims of Sandy Hook were equally as compelling and we saw how that worked out. Gun laws got looser, more places you couldn’t carry in before got opened up.
America has one direction for gun laws, and its not the regulation path.
Well now I do feel stupid. I did not watch the video because I assumed this was the father of the boy who did the shooting. I don’t watch TV so any news I do get wind of is usually through the internet. And I tend to go out of my way to avoid the news in general. I can no longer stomach politics/climate watchers/religion/shootings. So, yes I do deserve your derision. Now that I look back at it, it really wouldn’t make any sense for politicians to be offering their sympathies to the shooter’s father. Again, sorry. I feel like an ass right now. Please, more titty posts and stories about Louie. Because God forbid a day goes by without some story about Louie.
@Jarret Myer ARE YOU IMPLYING SOMETHING, OH CO-FOUNDER?
Aren’t you one of the guys we have to convince about paying for upgrades to the comment system?
That guy’s beard is at or full on above Family Ties’ Michael Gross status. Respect.
Yeah, that’s epic dad-beard. Gonna go call my father now.
Well you have to think the California’s restricted magazine capacity laws may have had some limited effect on the extent of carnage here.
You have to, if you’re a dumbass.
You don’t think that the fact that he was restricted to 10 shot magazines instead of the 17 shot magazines I carry in my sidearm limited the amount of damage he could do? I would bet it limited him at least seven shots per magazine.
Come on, don’t make him do basic math.
Wasn’t his kid stabbed? So he shouldn’t really be mad at the NRA maybe the Ginsu knives lobby but not the NRA
This guy’s son got shot, it was the 3 roommates that he stabbed.
It’s sad that, amongst all the discussion and debate, the media forgets that people died and families are grieving. Families that were coming to watch their kids graduate or bring them home from college are coming now to bury the dead. This father’s rage is far more important than some punk ass’s manifesto.
I agree fully.
If the media would focus more on the people that have suffered instead of the people that cause the suffering, you may see a shift in the publics opinion about handguns.
T.V. programs are not allowed to show two people having sex, which is something we HAVE to do to continue to thrive. Hell, they can’t even show a womans nipple, but they can show someone getting their head cut off by terrorists. Or soldiers hanging from bridges and their bodies being paraded around on sticks. It is the culture we created. We reap what we sow.
You may like, or not like, Jack Johnson but this song “Cookie Jar” is very relevant to the situation.
[www.youtube.com]
Sorry dude, I’m not going to waive my constitutional rights to assuage your grief.
I’d like to see you say that to this father’s face. You’re a horrible person.
Agreed.
Are you Joe the Plumber? Or just someone with as little fucking soul as him?
[talkingpointsmemo.com]
Also, unless he’s forbidding your right to participate in a well-regulated militia, he’s not asking you to waive any constitutional right.
What a lovely strawman, Roman.
Fuck your “constitutional rights” and fuck your guns you dimwitted sociopath.
the deaths of the three people who were stabbed are no less tragic than those shot by this madman. The fact that media trots out one of the fathers for a misguided political statement is shameless. California has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the country, what more does he want?
He wants things like this to not happen. He wants no more parents to have to go through this. He wants politicians to stop with empty gestures and empty rhetoric and actually do something for the people, not the NRA/gun makers.
What a dick for wanting that.
He wants his child to be alive.
We all want things like this not to happen and for parents not to have to go through this. I’m not one to defend politicians, but California has strict laws. There is not a magic law which would’ve prevented this disaster that would not also show complete disregard for the Constitution.
I love the “Disregard for the Constitution” argument. Is there not a way to amend the fucking Constitution? Is that not part of the fucking Constitution?
I guess technically that’s not a law, but it’s political action nonetheless. This can be fixed, but no politician will because the NRA is fucking rich and represents old white men (you know, the guys with all the fucking money). There’s no sense arguing about it because nothing will change until old white men die out in droves.
Sincerely,
A Soon-to-be-old White Man
Disregard for the Constitution isn’t an argument, it is an acknowledgement that the Constitution is near impossible to amend and thus anything we want done must be within its framework. Even in your fantasy world where campaign finance is reformed and all old white men are dead, half the states are not voting for an Amendment that would suffice you and Mr. Martinez.
In addition Constitutional Amendments typical grant freedoms, not take them away. I can only think of Income Tax and Prohibition (which was later repealed) as Amendments that actually granted more power to the government
“Disregard for the Constitution”?
The Second Amendment is literally the only one in the Bill of Rights that specifically explains the need for the enumerated right (the militia) and specifically announced that it needs to be “well regulated.”
Compare that to the First Amendment, which explicitly states that Congress shall make “no law” restricting the right to free speech, and yet we’ve done that plenty of times — censorship, obscenity, the clear and present danger standard, etc.
Follow the framers on this, and even in their era where “arms” were single-shot muzzle-loaded muskets with the accuracy of Mark Sanchez’s throwing arm, they were quite explicit that there needed to be regulations of that right. If they’d meant for there to never be any kind of gun control, then they’d have used the “no law” language that they used in the First.
Christ, it always amazes me that the people who fetishize the Constitution the most are the ones who clearly know fuck-all about it.
Otto, the Supreme Court disagreed with you. And if anything your notion that we need guns solely to form a militia supports rolling back assault weapons bans.
I followed the framers on this, nowhere in the Federalist Papers (written, mind you, by the authors of the Constitution) is the idea of banning guns discussed.
And since you brought it up, accuracy was never Mark’s problem. He could throw deep balls on a dime (at least he could in 09-10). His problem was he was a head case asked to do too much by an idiot Offensive Coordinator. In 11-12 he was often asked to throw into traffic because of a receiving corps that couldn’t get open and an O-Line that gave him all of 2 seconds to throw.
@Otto Man I’m pretty sure they don’t actually fethishize the Constitution so much as they do their guns, and grasp at any rhetoric they’ve mis-heard that backs up their right to that fetish.
@jetspete, hypothetical question for you: If it could be proven that a total ban on guns in the US would result in 50% fewer overall homicidal, suicidal and accidental deaths, would you support it?
@Mind, Since you included suicided and accidental deaths, let me ask If it could be proven that a total ban on alcohol in the US would result in 50% fewer overall homicidal, suicidal and accidental deaths, would you support it? We saw how well that worked out.
Citizens of a free country always have to weigh the cost with the benefits of their freedom. At least in theory guns are the last resort to protect a free people from a tyrannical government, whether it be domestic or a foreign invasion.
What happened to the days when kids took out their aggression through sports or video games or really angry masturbation?
If there’s one thing gun-loving Republicans hate more than discussing gun laws….it’s people named Martinez.
Oh brother, start the gun debate nonsense again. The State of California has already instituted limits and restrictions to purchasing a handgun. Should the waiting period now be 30, 60, 90 days? A year? What will happen when the crazy person kills people after that waiting period? What happens when they steal or buy a stolen gun to get around the restrictions? What happens when they kill someone with a weapon other than a gun and blow a hole (no pun intended) in Liberal’s gun restriction argument by killing multiple people with a knife? Oh wait…
You don’t see many massacres involving knives.
They believe the 3 victims in this case were sleeping at the time. You know why? Because people can fight back or run away from a knife attack a lot easier than they can run from a bullet.
So the proper solution is to do nothing and just let every psychopath who wants a gun to arm himself to the teeth with no obstacle whatsoever? That makes just as much sense. Gun control does not mean banning guns. There has GOT to be some common sense. Yes, you can have a gun. But you have to prove you are going to be responsible with it. Register it, insure it, license it, limit how many, something. Get rid of gun show loopholes, better background checks. No, it’s not going to eliminate all gun deaths, and yes people will figure out ways around the regulations. But getting rid of regulations entirely is not the answer.
My favorite thing about the no-gun-control crowd is that they say “Making guns harder to get won’t make guns harder to get” but they are so upset because it’ll be harder for them to get guns.
@TFBuckFutter : I assume you meant what you said to point out a fallacy in the pro-gun argument, but I believe you unintentionally helped it. The fact that there are so many guns already “out there” does infact mean that ‘making guns harder to get won’t make them harder to get’ (at least for criminals). If someone REALLY wants to kill people, the fact that it is harder to get a gun (or any weapon) isn’t going to make them change their mind. Also, you DO see massacres with knives- one just happened in China last week. There are multiple knife-related murders in this country every day. It would be very easy to kill a dozen people in a car- not so easy to run from that, but cars aren’t regulated in any way.
@MsALVA : I didn’t say the proper solution is to do nothing. In California (where this incident occurred) we have some of, if not THE highest gun regulation in the country. There ARE background checks. You DO have to register your guns at time of purchase. You DO have to pass a safety exam to purchase a gun. There is also a 10 day waiting period. There is also a limit to the amount of guns you can legally own without certain permits. The magazines he had in the weapons were the CA-limited 10 round capacity. Despite what you may think, in California there is no “gun show loophole”. Further, how would one “prove” they are responsible? What would be the cost associated with a new federal department whose purpose is to arbitrarily determine the mental health of everyone purchasing a gun? I didn’t propose getting rid of regulations, but the problems with guns killing people aren’t with law-abiding citizens- it is with crazy people, gang bangers, and murderers who obviously don’t give a shit about the law. Disarming the entire population is impossible and if you can’t do that, then no amount of laws is going to eliminate the ability of criminals to access to firearms.
First, the are you referring to this incident [www.usatoday.com] where six people were INJURED. Which is exactly my point, you have a far better chance of surviving an attack if the weapon used it anything but a gun. Every knife “massacre” you see reported, just remember the number of dead would easily be tenfold worse if the attackers were armed with guns. Including the one where it took EIGHT sword wielding people to kill 29 in a railway station in China….yet, that pales in comparison to the 140+ victims who only received injuries but lived.
And second, I will make this point again….do you think the mentally ill people like Adam Lanza and Elliot Rodger have the street smarts or social skills to know how to obtain a gun illegally? Or do you think they would actually have the balls to commit a robbery to obtain one, without having the confidence that the gun itself instills?
“It would be very easy to kill a dozen people in a car- not so easy to run from that, but cars aren’t regulated in any way.”
You need to pass a test in order to obtain a licence to drive one, are legally required to insure them and get them regularly safety tested, and with newer models being increasingly difficult to “hot wire” most require the owners key to operate.
…so there are a few regulations.
We know that slogans masquerading as plain speech are mere rhetoric because, on a moment’s inspection, they reveal themselves to be absurd. “The best answer to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” reveals itself to be a lie on a single inspection: the best answer is to not let the bad guy have a gun. “Guns don’t kill people, people do.” No: obviously, people with guns kill more people than people without them. Why not ban knives or cars, which can be instruments of death, too? Because these things were designed to help people do things other than kill people. “Gun control” means controlling those things whose first purpose is to help people kill other people.
[www.newyorker.com]
Credit for above quote.
@Carl, the first purpose of a handgun is not to kill other people, it is for self protection. Cops carry a gun every day and pull the trigger maybe once, twice in their careers. Most personal handguns never leave the home. The author of the New Yorker article is wrong, the best answer isn’t to just not let the bad guy have a gun, it’s to make sure he’s not bad in the first place. But that would probably require a cultural and religious discussion that is beyond her comprehension.
^his* comprehension. sorry, saw the picture of the girl above the byline and was confused.
That’s brilliant, @jetspete.
So taking away all guns (not what I advocate, for the record) won’t solve all crime even though it would undoubtedly reduce the number of murders committed with a gun (this isn’t even hypothetical, that’s what happens in countries that ban guns, and please save the time of saying “what about assaults with hammers? those went way up” because unless the overall murder rate also went up it’s a stupid point, and IF the overall murder rate went up it is likely due to other factors)….
But a better solution to reducing the number of crimes committed with guns is to eliminate crime altogether.
That’s a great idea. Can you please enumerate the steps involved in implementing this genius idea?
Yeah total nonsense. Might as well roll back all restrictions. Gives gun away as part of Happy Meals. Who gives a shit? Since restrictions can’t keep a guy with clear mental illness from getting a gun we might as well drop them altogether.
Or…maybe we could make gun ownership illegal except for public servants (military, police, etc.). I am sure that wouldn’t do a damn thing to limit mass murder. We couldn’t do that though because it would infringe on our “unalienable” rights.
TFB, thank you, but taking away legally obtained guns would hardly put a dent in the number of total gun murders in this country. In 2010 there were 11,000 gun homicides, a vast majority of which were gang related.
I see the unhinged anger and resentment from this guy that was in Elliot Rodger. I see the signs, we should do something about him before he hurts someone.
I certainly see signs in your total lack of empathy.
Yeah, judging by his commenting history, if anyone can speak authoritatively about being unhinged, it’s him.
They’re trying to say you’re a sociopath and shouldn’t have access to firearms.
[www.theonion.com]
The onion nails it once again.
At what point do entitled manchildren realize that their precious guns are not as important as human lives?
Not “manchildren.” I prefer the term “ammosexuals.”
Don’t blame them for stroking their long, hard pathetic cock-substitutes in public. Sadly, they were born that way.
Homicides by firearm DWARF homicides by all other weapons PUT TOGETHER. Please dislodge your head from your ass before you say that we should outlaw automobiles or knives.
[www.fbi.gov]
@2Skinny “..but cars aren’t regulated in any way.”
Cars aren’t regulated in any way, except you have to pass a driver’s test, obtain a license, renew said license every few years, and purchase insurance to legally operate a car (not to mention the numerous rules of the road, i.e. speed limits, that dictate how they can be legally driven). But yeah, OTHER THAN THAT, cars aren’t regulated in any way.
The solution to our gun problem is simple: allow people to buy as many guns as their hearts desire.
But outlaw the bullets. The Constitution doesn’t say anything about ammunition.
Good point. Agreed. If the crux of the whole pro-gun position is having the right to protect yourself, your family and property, why do you need to have an arsenal or ammunition stockpile to do so? You get 5 bullets. If you can’t protect yourself with 5 bullets, you either live in a war zone or are a shitty shot.
“I support and promote local and national gun control laws and organizations. If a guy can’t hit a deer in one shot, he sure as hell isn’t much of a hunter.” — Barry Goldwater
“I see no reason why on the street today a citizen should be carrying loaded weapons.” — Ronald Reagan
The worst part of this is watching conservatives hyperventilate that “we shouldn’t be politicizing someone’s death!” right before they launch into the 38th round of hearings on (and fund-raising campaigns about) Benghazi.
Just wanted to say… I love your comments Otto Man.
Somebody made the point already that this kid wasn’t a criminal that was going to figure out how to buy a gun on the street from a banger, so your argument is invalid.
Perhaps not an outright argument, but a silly talking point. One that deserved to be “shot” down.
@Badger I appreciate your reasoned and thoughtful response. And I agree… no laws would have prevented his carrying out of this act. I won’t attempt to dismantle your reasoning (especially about the disconnect between law enforcement and mental health), because for the most part I agree with what you said. My only issue was that your comment left much for interpretation, and I interpreted it incorrectly.
We could argue for days about IF gun ownership actually makes you or your family safer, but that is a discussion for another day.
Peace.
Rodger clearly didn’t care about the law, but the person who provided him the gun probably did. But, being that Rodger didn’t, he obviously would not have acquired the gun in a legal manner if acquiring one illegally were equally easy. Had there been a law preventing him from getting one, then he would’ve had to find some sort of illegal gun merchant, which isn’t something you can just google; or he would’ve had to find one that he could steal (which is probably not the easiest thing to find, either), and then steal it (also difficult, and risky). There’s a reasonable chance that he would’ve failed to surpass those obstacles. At the very least, it’d probably have taken him significantly longer to get that gun, which might’ve been enough time for him to change his mind about committing the massacre.
Anyway, I dare say the majority of pro-gun and anti-gun voices are rational and capable of compromise. The surveys after Sandy Hook said that an overwhelming majority of Americans were open to expanded background checks. It’s just the NRA and its inordinate power that shoots down any potential progress on the subject. And if our lawmakers weren’t so cowardly and afraid of losing their seats, those gun zealots would hold no power over them. Obviously that cowardice is unlikely to go away any time soon. But in a more just world, maybe we’d see a number of gun law proposals somewhat more commensurate with the number of ACA repeal attempts.
I definitely agree about the real answer being about the mental health system needing to be much more pervasive, effective, transparent (accessible to anyone who might need to know about it), and de-stigmatized so that we can know who’s mentally ill and can treat them accordingly. That requires SO much more time, thought, effort, money, and public discourse than simply passing a gun law or two would, but it would be more of a full measure than gun laws would be. Of course, if there’s one thing most politicians can probably agree on, it’s that hard things are hard; so both sides would probably rather keep arguing about guns, because it always blows over (until the next one), and they never end up having to do anything about it. Maybe someday the children of some aspiring politicians will get gunned down in a few of these massacres, and those parents will get elected and be more assiduous in trying to get something done about this shit, be it through gun laws or mental health bills.
Not sure if his last name had an S in it or not, I was thinking it didn’t. I should’ve just called him Shithead.