Father Of Santa Barbara Shooting Victim To Politicians: ‘I Don’t Care About Your Sympathy’

Whenever there’s a terrible tragedy involving guns, weather, or pretty much anything, you can be certain that politicians will hijack the story within a few days and politicize it. However, before that, people will blame it on the killer being gay or on Seth Rogen or something.

That said, the father of Santa Barbara victim Christopher Michaels-Martinez spoke to the media and dropped truth all over gun-loving politicians and the NRA. It’s moving, sad, and pretty much all the emotions rolled into one. From Washington Post:

“I don’t care about your sympathy. I don’t give a s— that you feel sorry for me,” Richard Martinez said during an extensive interview, his face flushed as tears rolled down. “Get to work and do something. I’ll tell the president the same thing if he calls me. Getting a call from a politician doesn’t impress me.”

Watch the video below for a full glimpse of how angry he is. Everything about this is tragic.

(Via Washington Post)