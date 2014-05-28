Father Of Santa Barbara Shooting Victim To Politicians: ‘I Don’t Care About Your Sympathy’

05.28.14 4 years ago 77 Comments

Whenever there’s a terrible tragedy involving guns, weather, or pretty much anything, you can be certain that politicians will hijack the story within a few days and politicize it. However, before that, people will blame it on the killer being gay or on Seth Rogen or something.

That said, the father of Santa Barbara victim Christopher Michaels-Martinez spoke to the media and dropped truth all over gun-loving politicians and the NRA. It’s moving, sad, and pretty much all the emotions rolled into one. From Washington Post:

“I don’t care about your sympathy. I don’t give a s— that you feel sorry for me,” Richard Martinez said during an extensive interview, his face flushed as tears rolled down. “Get to work and do something. I’ll tell the president the same thing if he calls me. Getting a call from a politician doesn’t impress me.”

Watch the video below for a full glimpse of how angry he is. Everything about this is tragic.

(Via Washington Post)

Around The Web

TAGSElliot Rodgerisla vistaNRAPoliticians being awfulsanta barbara shootings

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP