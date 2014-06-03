Here’s A Father Actually Having To Tell His Son: ‘You Can’t Hit People Because You Want Pancakes!’

On one hand, I’ve got the Pope-ah telling me that if I don’t have children, I’m doomed to an “old age in solitude, with the bitterness of loneliness.” On the other hand, here is a video of a father reprimanding his son for punching his brother in the head because he didn’t get pancakes. The video cut out just as the child starts wailing when he realizes that, no, he is not in fact going to be enjoying any pancakes.

Now, I’m still not 100% sold on having kids either way, but as much fun as this looks, it isn’t quite as effective marketing as that stuff the Pope was saying about living in a villa in the countryside, carefree.

