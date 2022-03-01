Some good things can come from a TikTok going viral– you may get a cast in a movie, or get a brand deal out of it. Or, you could be dragged over the entire internet for a week. It’s really a toss-up. But, as with any big app, things start to get scary when the government steps in.

Recently, the FBI began investigating a string of armed robberies at Detroit convenience stores over a three-month period. They received an anonymous tip that led them to Chozen Terrell-Hannah’s TikTok page, featuring various videos of him dancing while wearing the same shoes that the alleged robber wore, and sporting the same pink hairstyle according to eyewitness reports. The FBI then staked out and raided his home, where he admitted to his crimes after they seized items that were allegedly used during the robberies.

Other eyewitnesses believed the robber was actually a white man, though the FBI dismissed this account, saying, “Based on my training and experience, I believe due to [Terrell-Hannah’s] light complexion, the victims of armed robberies, observing him under the circumstances and wearing the clothing described above, could describe him as either white or black. … These shoes are similar in appearance to the shoes worn in the above referenced armed robberies”

Terrell-Hannah, who is 22, is being held without bail and could face up to 20 years in prison. He is charged with robbery and possessing a firearm during a crime.

FBI was tipped off to Terrell-Hannah’s Snapchat, where they then found his TikTok account and began to investigate. After tracking him for days, the FBI found his phone number and was able to track his locational data which allegedly put him at the scene of the crimes. The moral here is to never use your phone, ever.