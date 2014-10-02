#FeelingNuts Is The Viral Trend That Has Actors Grabbing Their Balls For Testicular Cancer Awareness

As the Ice Bucket Challenge taught us this summer, all you need is one incredibly famous person to set off a trend for a good cause. And while the act of dumping buckets of ice water over our heads helped raise a ton of awareness and money for the ALS Foundation and other related charities (as well as the blood pressures of people who need better things to complain about), it was only a matter of time before the next big trend came along. Thanks to Hugh Jackman and some famous male celebrities, that might be the act of grabbing one’s junk, or #FeelingNuts, for the sake of raising awareness for testicular cancer.

The gentlemen behind the United Kingdom organization Check One Two started the campaign last month, and they received a hell of a boost yesterday when Wolverine accepted someone’s challenge and shared the above image on his Instagram account. In return, he challenged comedian Ricky Gervais to join in on the fun, and the Derek star was quite willing to oblige.

We’ll obviously start keeping tabs on which famous actors and entertainers join in on the fun, but you might want to prepare for all of the images of your own friends grabbing their junk appearing in your Facebook and Twitter feeds. It’s going to be a testy fall.

