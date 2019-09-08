The college admissions scandal involving actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, among many others, has been one of the most compelling stories of the past few months. Especially since the latter has long maintained her innocence in a disastrously and widely publicized fashion, while the former has pleaded guilty to the charges levied against her. And though Loughlin’s legal woes will most likely be getting worse before they get any better, Huffman’s particular case has already moved on to its sentencing phase, which is happening this week.

In the meantime, the Transamerica and Desperate Housewives star has issued a statement to the judge in her case ahead of the sentencing decision. According to the Los Angeles Times, Huffman admits that she “panicked” but ultimately cops up to the fact that what she did was wrong:

“In my desperation to be a good mother,” she wrote, “I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot. I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair.”

Though that evidently didn’t stop her and her legal team from laying much of the blame on William “Rick” Singer, the so-called “mastermind” of the scandal who previously claimed he had helped as many as 750 wealthy clients get their kids into colleges across the country. What’s more, in a second letter to the judge written by Huffman’s (noticeably uncharged) husband William H. Macy, the pair claims their daughter now “has nightmares from the FBI agents waking her that morning with guns drawn.”

Perhaps the most heartbreaking admission to come out of Huffman’s own letter, though, is a scene she recalls with their daughter. When the latter found out what her parents had done to secure her college admission, she allegedly began crying and asked, “Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?” Huffman’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday, September 13th.

(Via Los Angeles Times and US Weekly)