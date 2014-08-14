Here’s The Moment Ferguson Police Shot Tear Gas And Rubber Bullets Into A Crowd Of Peaceful Protesters

#Ferguson
Senior Editor
08.13.14 48 Comments

A somewhat peaceful protest concerning the death of 18-year-old Mike Brown quickly devolved into all-out pandemonium in Ferguson, Missouri tonight. Because satellite trucks were not allowed in the city, citizen journalists took to live internet streams to document the event. The result was this insane video, capturing the exact moment police shot rubber bullets and tear gas into a crowd of protesters.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ferguson
TAGSFergusonFerguson policeFerguson police videoMICHAEL BROWN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP