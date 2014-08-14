Here’s The Moment Ferguson Police Shot Tear Gas And Rubber Bullets Into A Crowd Of Peaceful Protesters

A somewhat peaceful protest concerning the death of 18-year-old Mike Brown quickly devolved into all-out pandemonium in Ferguson, Missouri tonight. Because satellite trucks were not allowed in the city, citizen journalists took to live internet streams to document the event. The result was this insane video, capturing the exact moment police shot rubber bullets and tear gas into a crowd of protesters.
There was absolutely zero coverage of this on any “news” network, so I got sucked into a twitter downward spiral of insanity… what a surreal night. The livestreams of it all have been pretty disconcerting, to say the least.
I’m not a “fuck the police!” type but police basically laying siege to a neighborhood, arresting reporters (Washington Post and HuffPo journalists assaulted and detained for no reason), demanding all cameras be turned off, and advancing on peaceful protestors with military-grade weapons and vehicles, firing tear gas and rubber bullets into innocent people’s lawns and property…. very disconcerting.
i had the same night. pretty much got on twitter a brief moment before the arrests occurred. was already following ryan reilley’s feed as it all happened.
it’s all sick and incredibly frustrating.
MSNBC has been live since 10 p.m. with the story…
Not sure how true this is, but heard some chatter that police were making it difficult for news agencies to use their Sat Trucks.
So here’s the thing. Ferguson police shut down satellite trucks so there wouldn’t be video/images. That’s why you’re seeing a lot of livestreams, citizen journalism, etc…
There were also some reports of phones and internet going down in the general vicinity. On top of those two reporters being arrested…
How dense can they be? It’s impossible to close out ALL footage of something like this, even trying these days just makes you look like an asshole, AND completely out of the loop.
They act as if they have something to hide . . .
Meanwhile, other cities are requiring that their officers wear video cameras always on while they’re on duty. I hope that’s the future of law enforcement, not this Ferguson shit.
The biggest problem is that officers don’t want to be held accountable to do their JOB properly, and that’s why there are so many videos up of officers trying to shut down bystanders filming their behavior.
Things are getting pretty noticeably fucked up.
Whenever I see in a report “The officer’s dash cam was down” or “off” I immediately believe everything the “perp” alleges.
Cops should probably keep that in mind.
Ferguson police don’t even have dash cams.
Well, who can afford dash cams when you’re spending all your money on SWAT team gear, armored personnel vehicles, rubber bullets and tear gas?
Wait, I’ve been lead by comments on other articles to believe that you don’t acknowledge this news event as happening. It’s just all Fox News sucks and a politician had a horse dick in his flier and a white trash porn star got beat by her white trash fighter boyfriend and a white trash bounty hunter is chasing him.
Who gives a fuck? White trash? What the fuck are you then? The black bag?
I’m white.
I am commenting on the tone of some of the posts here.
Could have fooled me.
Sorry for sounding NOT white.
I’ll try to work on that in the future. You know….so I don’t continue sounding inferior racewise.
It’s a pop culture site. It’s not a news site. Yes, actual news does leak in from time to time becuase, of course it fucking does.
If you have such a problem with Uproxx just fucking leave. You aren’t required to read the articles and post on them. It’s not a requirement. Really.
@El_Gordo I was referring to the complaints ABOUT Uproxx on other threads that they ignore actual news.
Well the protests started 4 days ago and this is the first Uproxx post about it.
@TFBuckFutter Apologies then. Obviously my irony detector wasn’t functioning. In my defense though, some of those comments can be so inane that they are hard to satirize.
@El_Gordo No worries man. And trust me, I know. On sites with voting I am often hesitant to post really obvious parody because I know some of the positive responses will actually be sincere agreement.
Man yeah, those cops are always fucking up. Every day, just constant mind numbing mistakes, right?
Of course not.
The vast majority of cops do a great job. And it’s a really important, tough job.
Problem is, their job is important. Because it has a significant impact of civilian lives.
Much like air traffic controllers. So if ALMOST every air traffic controller is doing a good job, but just ONE causes three planes to crash in to each other….well, that’s a bad day for air traffic controllers as a whole.
And if air traffic controllers by and large have a disproportionate number of “mistakes” that cause airplanes carrying a predominant amount of one race to crash in to each other…..people are going to start noticing.
@TFBuckFutter That’s a good way to put it.
That is a terrible analogy. You are witnessing almost and entire police force firing tear gas on a peaceful protest. One cop may have started this bullshit, but I see a whole line of police officers (which btw look more like a military force than people who were hired to protect and serve) escalating a situation that should know better.
There needs to be more of this. Cleanse the fucking ghettos!
How about we clean your mother’s fucking basement.
@Biff +1! I will absolutely steal that and use it in conversation as soon as tomorrow if my FB feed looks anything like it did yesterday.
Has been a member of the community for all of 12 hours and is posting this.
Yet another in a long line of ConserviTrolls that will be banned within the week.
Enjoy your stay!
Normally when a thread gets Godwinned it’s because someone refers to Hitler.
This time, BL just straight up quoted him.
In some of the images from Ferguson, I can’t tell if I’m looking at local police or a paramilitary force. Quite disturbing.
Is it really a crowd of peaceful protesters if they’re masked and armed with Molotov cocktails? Headline seems a bit disingenuous.
…or when they break windows and loot stores.
I have never understood why that has to happen. “GRR IM MAD! IM GOING TO DESTROY THIS SMALL BUSINESS TO SHOW MY ANGER!”
Did you watch any of the streams? It was entirely peaceful. Which is supposed to still be legal in this country. This is separate from the looting that happened previously. Understand the police presence for sure, but busting out military – grade equipment and violating civil rights left and right, not to mention a disregard for private property and rights of journalists to report this as it happens seems like a massive overreaction and mishandling by the cops last night.
They just made the entire situation in that town 100% worse.
The live streams I was watching were nothing like peaceful. They set fire to a convenience store with torched and cocktails, pulled a drive by on a newsvan, smashed out the windows of businesses and bus stops. The protest had been over with for a while. Anyone left is just a vulture looking to break down things further. I have zero issue with the police trying to enforce a curfew in such a situation.
They were wearing masks to guard from the tear gas. And are you talking about this photo? [pbs.twimg.com]
That man is throwing a tear gas canister back at the police.
If picking up a tear gas canister is the most heinous act you’ve seen from the protestors, then you’re watching a sanitized feed. We’re talking about petrol bombs, torches, and lead bullets here.
“Petrol bombs”? I think you’re watching The Road Warrior.
I’m sorry the rioting and rebelling isn’t to your liking. Please inform us with your grand ideas of how a continuously oppressed people should express their pain and frustrations…
I think they are talking about this photo from Lynden Steele:
[twitter.com]
@Gee Thoughtful nonviolent protests have worked wonders in the past, though waiting for an actual investigation to conclude would be the smartest route here.
I’m all for free speech, but then there’s yelling “FIRE” in a crowded theater.
but it should be noted that these photos were taken AFTER police started to fire tear gas and rubber bullets into an otherwise peaceful crowd.
This whole thing is fucked up, but I had to crack up at the guy whose brilliant idea was to fire back at police with military grade equipment with Roman candles