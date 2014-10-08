Fight For Ooo With The ‘Adventure Time’ Gritty Reboot

#Adventure Time #Animation
Senior Contributor
10.08.14 5 Comments

Gritty Reboots is a self-explanatory series where delightful happy entertainments get turned into grim reflections of themselves. And considering they tackle Adventure Time, it’s only funny until you realize the show’s actually topped this in the depressing department.

Seriously, sit down and watch the three-parter that spans the end of the fourth season and the first two episodes of the fifth. It’s something of the same concept, and the writing team really knows how to twist that particular knife.

That said, this is still funny, it actually has some quite good special effects to it, and watching Lemongrab finally get bumped off is surprisingly gratifying. It kind of makes us want a live-action Adventure Time movie, except we’re afraid the writing staff would try to one up this. Or they could just turn the arc of “I Remember You” and “Simon and Marcy” into a movie, and leave anybody who went to see it an emotional mess.

Via Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adventure Time#Animation
TAGSadaptationsADVENTURE TIMEANIMATIONgritty rebootsoh god the tears

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP