The Final Trailer For 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Is Here!

#Jamie Foxx #Stan Lee #Spider-Man #Emma Stone #The Amazing Spider-Man 2
03.19.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

Sony just premiered the final trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on their Facebook page. They also invite us to “be the first to see the defining moment in Peter Parker’s journey”. He’s a teenaged boy. We already know the defining moment. Don’t need to see it, thank you very much.

Between all these trailers and the many, many clips we’ve seen, there doesn’t seem to be any part of the movie that hasn’t been given away. People will still go see The Amazing Spider-Man 2 when it opens May 2nd, 2014, but they’ll probably be having déjà vu the whole time.

Perhaps Sony can make up for all the spoilers with bonus footage of Emma Stone and Spider-Man dancing?

Via Sony

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jamie Foxx#Stan Lee#Spider-Man#Emma Stone#The Amazing Spider-Man 2
TAGSANDREW GARFIELDCHRIS COOPERCOLUMBIADANE DEHAANElectroemma stoneJamie FoxxMARC WEBBPAUL GIAMATTIRHINOSONYSPIDER-MANStan LeeThe Amazing Spider-Man 2

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 17 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP