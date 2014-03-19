The Final Trailer For 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Is Here!

Sony just premiered the final trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on their Facebook page. They also invite us to “be the first to see the defining moment in Peter Parker’s journey”. He’s a teenaged boy. We already know the defining moment. Don’t need to see it, thank you very much.
Between all these trailers and the many, many clips we’ve seen, there doesn’t seem to be any part of the movie that hasn’t been given away. People will still go see The Amazing Spider-Man 2 when it opens May 2nd, 2014, but they’ll probably be having déjà vu the whole time.
Perhaps Sony can make up for all the spoilers with bonus footage of Emma Stone and Spider-Man dancing?
Via Sony
still looks good, cant wait to check this out…liking the direction they are taking in comparison to the original trilogy. like the nods to the ultimate series as well, and i personally like garfield as parker. high hopes for this
I agree. I’ve been in the camp of “they’ve released every bit of footage but the ending” and have admittedly been furious with their marketing, but this looks bad ass. I also love Garfield as the wise-cracking Spidey. Far superior to Macguire’s nerdy mcnerdpants approach.
“it’s all the wrist” is the beginning of the Harry/Peter gay porno we deserve, but not the one we need right now.
This story is much better in the books. Peter kills Lizzie and then Carol hooks up with Mary….wait, where am I? Who are you people?
In an attempt to distance itself from the original sequel, Peter will question his identity as Spider-man, while battling a scientist-turned-Super Villian.
This trailer is definitely a cut above the rest. Not bad.
(First non-pun use of “a cut above the rest” ever?)
I seen more footage on one played at the movies, it showed more of the Spiderman vs Ace Venture showdown and it seemed like the tempo was slow.
Of all the Superman sequels to remake, they had to remake part III.
Jamie Foxx is Gus Gorman. Chris Cooper is Robert Vaughn’s character and Green Goblin is his sister who was turned into a robot.
Damn you, Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman! You hacks couldn’t even rip off a good Superman movie!
I’m still thinking it is overstuffed.
So I still haven’t seen the first one… gotta get on that, I suppose.
So now its ok if he dances , just dressed as Spiderman…?