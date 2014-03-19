The Final Trailer For 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Is Here!

Sony just premiered the final trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on their Facebook page. They also invite us to “be the first to see the defining moment in Peter Parker’s journey”. He’s a teenaged boy. We already know the defining moment. Don’t need to see it, thank you very much.

Between all these trailers and the many, many clips we’ve seen, there doesn’t seem to be any part of the movie that hasn’t been given away. People will still go see The Amazing Spider-Man 2 when it opens May 2nd, 2014, but they’ll probably be having déjà vu the whole time.

Perhaps Sony can make up for all the spoilers with bonus footage of Emma Stone and Spider-Man dancing?

