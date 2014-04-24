You Can’t Possibly Be Having A Worse Day Than This Fireman Fighting A Truck Fire On A Busy Highway

Pardon the hyperbolic headline, but this poor guy is just having an awful time. Tasked with dousing a burning (and apparently slippery) truck in the middle of a crowded highway, he just can’t seem to get his hose and ladder to cooperate. The entire endeavor inevitably comes crashing down, but not before an entertaining struggle, made more intense by passing cars temporarily shielding the action. How mangled is the fireman right now? You’ll just have to wait for the teal utility van to pass to find out!

(Via Dave Sprayberry)