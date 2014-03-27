Firefighters Calm Four-Year-Old Girl By Singing ‘Let It Go’ During Rescue

#Frozen #Disney
Creative Director
03.27.14 2 Comments

A young family trapped inside a jammed elevator in Reading, Massachusetts for more than 30 minutes was relieved when firefighters came to their rescue. But when the firemen determined the only way out was to drop a ladder into the tiny 4×4 space and scale a large wall, four-year-old Kaelyn Kerr started to “freak out a little bit.”

That’s when firefighter John Keough went into Dad Mode and started talking to Kaelyn about Frozen. His partner, Scott Myette, was on the same wavelength, already pulling “Let It Go” up on his iPhone. Soon the trio were singing the Oscar-winning song together — the two men are fathers, so the words were no doubt maddeningly entrenched in their heads — as they climbed.

“It worked,” Keough told MyFoxBoston. “We got her to a point where she was comfortable with us and up the ladder we went, right up and over, no problem.”

Here’s a full video report from MyFoxBoston. DISCLAIMER: SINGING DADS AHEAD.

http://WFXT.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=117968;hostDomain=www.myfoxboston.com;playerWidth=650;playerHeight=400;isShowIcon=true;clipId=9973145;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=News;advertisingZone=;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=false;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=overlay

MyFoxBoston via HyperVocal

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frozen#Disney
TAGSDISNEYfirefightersFROZENlet it go

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP