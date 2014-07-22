The First Full-Length ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Trailer Will Make You Want To Join The Rebellion

Disney and Lucasfilm have dropped the first full-length trailer for Star Wars Rebels and I have to say, I’m liking what I’m seeing.
As you may recall, Star Wars Rebels takes place between Episodes III and IV and is the work of TV animation vets that have worked on stuff like The Last Airbender and Gargoyles. Early footage and featurettes seemed to focus a bit too much on how young, sassy and Hunger Games-esque the show was going to be, but this new trailer looks like classic Star Wars all the way. Production-wise it also looks pretty damn impressive for a TV cartoon.
Check out the trailer below…
Star Wars Rebels will debut on Disney Xd this October, but a few lucky folks at this year’s Comic Con will get a sneak preview on July 24th.
I was a huge fan of Clone Wars, but this won me over a little bit.
This is also a Dave Filoni joint, so I have HIGH hopes.
Sounds like the same Kenobi. That Twileks voice is horrible though.
“Focus your fire on the… gulp… on the Jedi”. Awesome.
I will watch this if only to hear the TIE Fighter sound effects.
Oh, and badass Mandalorian chick.
Wow. I don’t love the art style (esp. re: the ships), but I could see it growing on me, because this otherwise looks very appealing. Will watch.
Oh my God the soundtrack gave me full on goosebumps. That looks terrific.
Still not a great fan of the art style, but that looked much better than the early clips with farting creatures and droids falling over and really stupid things like that.
ditto