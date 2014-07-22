The First Full-Length ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Trailer Will Make You Want To Join The Rebellion

Disney and Lucasfilm have dropped the first full-length trailer for Star Wars Rebels and I have to say, I’m liking what I’m seeing.

As you may recall, Star Wars Rebels takes place between Episodes III and IV and is the work of TV animation vets that have worked on stuff like The Last Airbender and Gargoyles. Early footage and featurettes seemed to focus a bit too much on how young, sassy and Hunger Games-esque the show was going to be, but this new trailer looks like classic Star Wars all the way. Production-wise it also looks pretty damn impressive for a TV cartoon.

Check out the trailer below…

Star Wars Rebels will debut on Disney Xd this October, but a few lucky folks at this year’s Comic Con will get a sneak preview on July 24th.

Via ComicBookMovie

