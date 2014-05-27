Fancy Assh*les Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Released Some Of Their Wedding Photos

#Kim Kardashian
News & Culture Writer
05.27.14 6 Comments

It’s pretty much internet mandate that we share these photos, but the only reason I didn’t just go ahead and title this post “UGGGGHHHH” is SEO and all that. Anyway, E! has exclusive photos of the blessed wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kayne West that the bride’s own brother was too fat to attend, because it’s the first day back after a holiday weekend and $$$$$$$.

Just look at this sh*tballs stupid business. OF COURSE she would have a ridiculous train to follow that ass. I’ve never wanted to punch a dress so much in my life.

Head over to E! to see the rest of the photos.

