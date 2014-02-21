Five Guys Emailed A Customer To Let Him Know Just How Much Of A ‘Douche’ He Is

Real talk: Five Guys is great. Is it better than In-N-Out? I’m from New York, so I have to say, “Yes,” in the same way that I’m supposed to love Billy Joel and a schmear of hot garbage on a bagel. The better burger is a total toss-up, but Five Guys fries are as great as their customer service is terrible. John learned this the hard way when he emailed the company after his “office was charged for fries that were missing.”
Their response: f*ck you, basically.
Joke’s on Five Guys: John actually works in an office with a guy in Tool.
I’m curious to see what the customers original email actually said.
It said “I had my online order screwed up. My name is Ted Cruz.”
See?
The original e-mail was spam.
Response deemed reasonable.
five guys burgers don’t taste like anything. you gotta put everything and the kitchen sink on em and they’re still bland. in n out tastes like 18 year old cheerleader kisses. that email is righteous but not enough lawnmowers.
Why would you want kisses that have been fermenting for 18 years?
Ohhhhhhhh, I see………….
I don’t think the kitchen sink is on the menu…. maybe the secret menu. Oh wait, they don’t have one of those stupid things.
Five Guys Burgers: FUCK YOU I’M EATING
Seattle (Ballard) gets one here pretty soon, interested to see if it does well.
Anybody who can make burgers and fries that good can call me a douche 7 days a week.
Really curious to see what the customer’s email said since that could change the tenor of the controversy quite a bit.
Dammit, now I want a burger. And there’s a Five Guys within walking distance of my apartment. This is bad news.
There’s one five driving minutes away from my job, and I get off at their slow time.
In-N-Out, Whattaburger and Shake Shack are all better than 5 Guys
No In-N-Out or Shake Shack near me. But I’ll take Whattaburger over Five Guys any day, specially the days when I’m up at 2 AM and Whattaburger is open and Five Guys is all closed and shit.
Shake Shack is the most overrated burger I’ve ever eaten. And idiots wait in block-long lines for that shit.
In-n-Out has the most paper thin patty I’ve ever seen and Whattaburger had as much mustard as meat on it. I’ll pass on those.
Whataburger is pretty good but waaaay overrated by Texans (just like Blue Bell ice cream). Their taquitos, though, are gold, Jerry, they’re gold!
No love for CookOut?
I went to Whattaburger one time, in Mobile, Alabama. I stood directly in front of the open register for nearly five minutes without a single member of the staff coming to wait on me. When one of the fellow crew members came in behind him, the girl finally turned around, opened a second register, and waited on him. I immediately walked out, and I wouldn’t care if their burgers tasted like ambrosia and came in a solid gold box, I wouldn’t give them my money.
And that should say “When one of their fellow crew members came in behind me”…damn Mondays.
When did we move from calling up the store and saying “I ordered fries and did not receive them” which usually results in the manager crediting you on your next order to filling out complaint forms online?
Or, you know, getting back in your car and driving back, then being handed an order of fries on the spot and everything being cool.
On a rainy day, I slipped and fell flat on my back because of the rainwater plus their greasy floor coming in through the back door. An employee was standing three feet away, saw the whole thing and disappeared into the kitchen. Not a word was said to the guy who was trying to catch his breath after having it knocked right out of him.
Hasn’t stopped me from going back, I will confess.
Of course he ran off. It would have been incredibly rude to stand there laughing.
Five Guys burgers are so overrated. I mean if you like a overcooked hockey puck of patty on a un-warmed or un-toasted bun that has the same quality as a grocery store bun and then pay a bunch of money for it, then by all means go ahead. The fries are pretty good, though.
Five Guys is really pure mediocrity.
prediction: someone gets fired over this. douche or not customers always right
Customer is always right doesn’t mean that you bend over backwards for the customer. It means you carry in your store what the customer wants to purchase regardless of your feelings towards said product.
I love comments sections where opinions are passed off as fact.
according to the article, the guy was complaining about the fact that his gift card they gave him to compensate for the missing fries could only used in person, and not online.
douche.
this article is nearly three weeks old. i’m the douche.
In-N-Out has some of the best customer service I’ve come across. Almost annoyingly upbeat. The food does not however qualify as “fast” food, especially not if you’re dining in.
Always use the drive through. It’s slow but not as slow as sitting inside.