Five Reasons '300' Is Historically Bullsh*t

In 2006, 300 took everyone by surprise. Nobody expected an adaptation of an obscure Frank Miller graphic novel to be a massive hit, but a massive hit it was, launching several careers and helping to cement the rise of the comic book movie in the popular imagination.
Too bad the movie itself is way more boring than what actually happened. Here are five reasons that 300 is ridiculously historically inaccurate.
The Persians Weren’t A Vast, Clever Fighting Force
To be fair to the movie, the primary historical source for the battle claims that there were millions of Persians on the beaches, and even more conservative estimates put it at 800,000. But modern scholars put it at 70,000 to 300,000; a lot of men, and undeniably outnumbering the Greeks by orders of magnitude, but not exactly the vast army of the movies.
Secondly, Xerxes was, in military parlance, “an idiot.” Thermopylae was nicknamed “The Gates Of Hell” for two reasons: One, the bubbling hot springs nearby, and two, the fact that it was a deathtrap. In fact, there have been a lot of battles at Thermopylae, and again and again, it did not end well for whoever was trying to chase someone up the pass.
So Xerxes was essentially sending his men into a death-trap, something everybody involved knew. Secondly, Xerxes spent a week farting around after demanding the Greeks give up and settle on nicer land before attacking, giving them plenty of time to fortify the pass. Oh, and did we mention the Greeks were much better armed?
Leonidas Wasn’t Prevented From Bringing More Men By Internal Corruption
In the movie, Leonidas is screwed by a slimy rapist in a town meeting. In reality, what screwed Leonidas was the Olympics.
Give this to the Persians: The timing was a complete accident, but it worked in their favor. They were planning to show up during the festival of Carneia and during the Olympic games, and getting the full Spartan army together to go kick some ass would have violated the Olympic truce and been sacrilege into the bargain. That’s why Leonidas only showed up with his “personal bodyguard,” that’s all he could bring under the law and by religious strictures.
Far More Than Just The 300 Spartans Showed Up At Thermopylae
The movie would have you believe “noble Sparta” was the sole defense for freedom against an overwhelming enemy. It makes a great story, but it’s also a crock, and not just because the Spartans were so “noble” they murdered slaves for giggles.
First of all, the Battle of Thermopylae was part of a larger defensive operation. The Athenians were going to attack via the sea, while a fighting force at Thermopylae would bottle up the Persians and starve them out. The primary historical source for the battle, Herodotus, actually pegs the 300 Spartan hoplites as just a small part of a 5,200 strong fighting force.
So what about that famous last stand? Only 300 Spartans stuck around for that, right? Nope. A fighting force of 1400 men stayed behind, 700 Thespians and 400 Thebans in addition to the Spartans. The rest would have stayed too, but Leonidas specifically ordered them to retreat so there were more soldiers to deal with the Persians when they broke through.
Ephialtes Wasn’t A Deformed Spartan
Makes for a great story, but Ephialtes was actually from Trachis and as far as we know, was a completely normally formed guy. He had no profound, sympathetic reason to sell the Spartans up the river; he was just kind of a dick.
Essentially, he thought the Persians were going to win, and he wanted money and to be on the side of the people he thought were going to be enslaving people left and right. Ironically, he did manage to survive the battle, even with a price on his head: He died in 470 BC, killed by Athenades of Trachis, for unrelated reasons. The Spartans were so glad he was dead, they paid out anyway.
The Spartans Weren’t The Bravest
You know who got screwed in all the myth-building and legends surrounding Thermopylae? The Thespians. True, Leonidas could only muster a handful of Spartans and fought hard. True, the Thebans were there largely because they were anti-Persia rebels their own society disapproved of and they had nothing to lose.
But the Thespians sent their entire army. Furthermore, the Thespians had weaker armor, fewer weapons, and less training than the Spartans, but they stuck around anyway even when it became clear Thermopylae was about to be a death trap. In fact, they volunteered. Making them even more badass, Thespiae was dependent on Thebes, a city that was generally pro-Persia; win or lose, this wasn’t going to end well for Thespiae. This was, for the Thespians, a run at the table and it became their last stand.
But they stuck around anyway, and helped ensure the Persians lost 20,000 men at the pass. The Spartans got all the glory and a hit movie, and for their much larger sacrifice, the Thespians got a statue. In 1997.
So, yeah, call us back when they make 700. Because that will be a far more badass movie.
Because 1,400 vs 70,000-300,000 is still pretty fair. Nerds!
Yes it is actually. I don’t think you understand how war works. Here we are not talking about some large open field with two armies riding at each other. We are talking about a small fortified pass. Numbers don’t really mean much since physically you can’t really push too many people through a small path
Really minor point, I’ve never read anything as low as 70,000 before this 100K was the lowest number I’ve seen, not that this changes the gist at all.
I do understand how war works. And shoving your spear and/or sword home for 15-20 deaths each is impressive. (1,400 vs. 20,000 dead Persians) Don’t discount the sheer nerve it takes to stand against (even the low estimate) 70,000. That’s a capacity crowd at the Big House in Michigan vs. the student body of one of the military academies.
You know the movie is the one eyed guy’s speech to get the troops at the end riled up right? It’s not supposed to be accurate? Also there is a goat guy that is never explained, grenades, fat blade monsters and the Persian king is like 9 feet tall!
Maybe these things should have been hints that Miller and Synder weren’t stick too close to fact. I don’t know maybe I’m the only one who caught it… They were pretty subtle
Yeah, how dare people have fun in ways you don’t approve of.
I’m aware the movie is supposed to be an exaggeration, but honestly, the actual historical record is a WAY better story and a lot more fun. The whole “This is madness?” bit? According to history, the Persian envoy was indeed chucked in a well… but he demanded water and earth as a sign of surrender. So when he was thrown in, supposedly the Athenians told the envoy “Get it yourself.”
I like you Dan, but I don’t recall there being anything in the movie “300” that said this is a true story. This was a graphic novel from comic book writers. I agree with you that the history is more interesting and typically is (there actually is a movie called The 300 Spartans from the 60’s). I am tired of all of these love story type movies set in the backdrop of a major historical event (such as Titanic and Pearl Harbor). But I enjoyed the movie and the style of the movie which was very similar in terms of the muted tones that Miller and Snyder depicted in the graphic novel.
I do like how the first line is you attacking you for having “fun” and then saying the truth is a lot more “fun”
I just think it’s weird that you are attacking a movie years after it came out. Especially for something that the movie never claimed to be and in fact took great pains to show it wasn’t historically accurate.
I can see an article like this about zero dark thirty or captain Philips as they are trying to represent the truth but 300 was supposed to be a bad ass fantasy story drawing from history. Not understanding the point of the film is no reason to write an article slamming it
@Andrew Jara the “sequel” to 300 is coming out soon. Pretty sure that’s why Dan’s on about it right now.
@Dan Seitz Having not read the graphic novel, the water and earth thing was kind of my first “in movie” hint that they were going to play fast and loose. And honestly, why would you cut that part? That’s one of the best parts. “Get it yourself!”
Also there was the joke Leonidas made in the movie about Athenians being “Boy-lovers” in the movie despite the fact that Spartans were really into pederasty (That’s boy loving for those who don’t know). In fact they were so unused to hetero sex that the common practice on Spartan wedding nights was for the bride to shave her head so her new husband could basically pretend he was on another dude.
Oh, I could do an entire other article about what terrible human beings the Spartans actually were. But “Three” does a much better job of it.
In that Heath Ledger move, A Knight’s Tale, they played classic rock sometimes. Like, We Will Rock/We Are the Champions you during some of the jousting scenes, Golden Years for some dance scene, like that.
While obviously out of place in a strict interpretation of those times, I personally thought it was a good choice to get across the feel of those things to modern audiences.
Surely Spartans saw themselves differently than you or I would, and some of this was to provide modern audiences with an understanding of the feels they would be feeling.
I dunno, it is just a thought I had during the movie, yanno.
The sad thing is that a lot of people think movies are truth. Thanks for doing this!
I actually felt bad for the guys with the wicker shields tho, there had to be at least one of them who thought maybe a wicker shield wouldn’t adequately protect them from any of the common Spartan weapons.
I guess it goes without saying that going into battle in your speedos was a bad idea.
Unless you were Celtic, those dudes did not give a shit and often fought naked.
Also a naked drunk Scottish guy swinging a Broadsword would be fucking terrifying.
They were probably way better armored in real life
They were. Quite effectively, in fact; their armor and shields were superior to the Persian equipment.
Actually unless you have real armor fighting naked is very much a good idea. One of the big causes of death were the pieces of clothe getting stuck inside your body after someone stabs you. When you fight naked your chances of survival are actually higher
Also most of the previous battles the Persians fought were battles of movement, and running around in full bronze armor in a semi-arid environment is liable to give you heatstroke, but at Thermopylae there was no moving and that part wouldn’t really matter.
At least tell me the real-life Leonidas had an awesome beard-and-sixpack combo.
He probably did. Also, there’s archaelogical evidence he really did die in a hail of arrows.
Many of the quotes from the movie were taken from the battle “Come and Take them”
“We’ll fight in the shade” etc
The really terrible thing?
My first thought was “why did Dan waste his time on this?”
My second thought was “because maybe people believing 300 was anything like accurate is actually a thing.”
What was that movie where if the couple pressed the button they’d get a billion dollars but someone random in the world would die? Chances are pretty good that pressing that button would kill someone stupid enough to believe 300 was historically accurate. I’d have gotten a freaking pogo stick and jumped up and down on that box.
About a week after I saw the movie in the theater, I was at Barnes and Noble, and this table of middle-aged ladies behind me was just going on and on, gushing about how historically accurate the movie was. I wondered if they thought the graphic novel was the historical record.
Before this all they had to go on was the 1960’s movie 300 Spartans, so i would love to see Dan compare that one. hilariously, i always thought that was the movie Frank miller was giving homage to in the novels and film.
I never know what to do with Gerard Butler. I mean, half the time he’s this guy, saving the President from an invaded White House, or a Machine Gun Preacher….
And then sometimes he’s in P.S. I Love You, as “Gerry.”
That’s the most unbelievable part of 300 to me. Trying to forget “Gerry.”
Gerard Butler is tracking Matt McConaughey’s career path. They each made bank with the stupid rom-coms, but they are also good actors that will over the space of their careers do some worthwhile art.
Butler’s next projects:
1) Reprising the Mike Banning role in “London has Fallen.”
2) Channelling Keanu in a remake of Point Break.
Notttttt quite sure Butler’s moving up like McConaughey did.
Maybe it’s just me but I thought that the Samurai Jack episode covering the battle was both better and had much more emotional depth then the entire 300 movie
You are diving into depths of nerdery that have never been explored. I’m sure having an actual conversation with you is akin to having your balls covered in lava while being molested by some sort of ghastly creature.
Muffinman…I never agree with you. Until now. cococut can go spoon himself. I just hope we get the Samurai Jack movie. Someday.
@coconut Posting in this thread is ground to have your DUDEBRO card taken away man. You are just as big a nerd as the rest of us. Accept it and get on with your life.
Are you about to tell me that the oracle wasn’t really seeing the future?
Watching the Oracle scene makes me see the future.
… I have no idea what that metaphor means, but you should assume it means something sexual and inappropriate.
Maybe I’m just super lucky, but I have never met anyone, ever that thought 300 was historically accurate, not even once. I mean I guess I remember hearing the gov’t of Iran complain about it when the movie first came out.
Also the anvil seems kind of cold on this, is this due to the even sillier looking sequel coming out?
Thank you for the lesson. I’m curious about the timing of it. Did you just happen to read a book about this recently, or did you catch the movie on TNT last night and get really irritated?
Sparta’s military record wasn’t nearly as impressive as crypto-fascist Oxford military-obsessive classics dweebs claim. Sure, they “won” the Peloponnesian War, but they got their asses handed to them, often enough.
Really. Fuck those guys.
Like Abe Lincoln always said, Hollywood, like the interwebs, fucks it all up every time.
Wait, did people actually think this stuff was actually accurate and not just a crazy twist on facts? Jeez, kids, read a book.
But I got to see Lena Headey’s boobies so I am cool with it
Yes… Thank you for clarifying that a movie made from a graphic novel aka comic book by a very brilliant artist (tho a little heavy with the portrayed violence…) was perhaps historically flawed in 5 places… and seriously WTH was with the fat dude with the knife arms and the goat dude??? But at times like these I’m always reminded of a phrase from the opening credits of MST3k… relax, it’s just a movie…
From the historian who informed you of Batman…
Its a movie based off a comic book, what did you expect?
I DON’T CARE. I’m madly in love with Sullivan Stapleton & have been on cloud 9 all week. Going to see the premier tomorrow!!
I never read the graphic novel, but am I the only one who just sort of assumed that the story was being told by a bard/storyteller, and that is why everything was exaggerated? There were only 300 of them. The Persian king was 10 feet tall, my ass. I believe the part about the old troll dudes getting off on the young psychic chick though. THAT totally happened.
But there totally was a sex llama and dr zoidberg like executioner right?
Great fucking book.
This post is based on the assumption that 300 is based in reality, and isn’t a jingoistic propaganda movie the morality of an American unilateral attack on Iran.
Nothing gets the neckbeards in a huff like posts about historical accuracy.
Jesus it’s just a fairly lighthearted look at historical fact vs. movie fiction. That’s pretty standard.
Does somebody get to bang Eva Green in the sequel (pow, right in the sequel) or not?
timely